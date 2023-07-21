As of July 21, 2023, Revvity Inc ( RVTY, Financial) has seen a 3.27% increase in its stock price, reaching $130.87 per share. With a market cap of $16.4 billion, this growth has led to the stock appearing modestly overvalued according to the GF Value, which currently stands at $116.19. This estimation of fair value is based on historical trading multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business performance estimates.

Revvity operates within the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets. The company's two main segments include diagnostics, which encompasses immunodiagnostics, reproductive health, and applied genomics, and discovery and analytical solutions, which covers life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. Revvity’s diverse product and service offerings range from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software.

Revvity's Valuation

According to GuruFocus calculations, Revvity's stock appears to be modestly overvalued. This conclusion is based on the stock's current price, historical trading multiples, past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. Given the stock's current valuation, its long-term return is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Revvity's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing in its stock. Revvity's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.55, which is lower than 65.83% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. GuruFocus ranks Revvity's overall financial strength at 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Revvity's Profitability

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, often carries less risk. Revvity has shown profitability for 10 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $3.4 billion and earnings per share of $7.68 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin of 17.11% ranks better than 78.85% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, resulting in an overall profitability rank of 8 out of 10.

Revvity's Growth

Company growth is a significant factor in stock valuation. While Revvity’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is lower than 74.75% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 26.5% ranks better than 68.23% of its industry peers.

Revvity's ROIC vs. WACC

A company's profitability can also be evaluated by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Over the past 12 months, Revvity's ROIC has been 3.58, while its WACC has been 7.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Revvity ( RVTY, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. Despite its fair financial condition and strong profitability, the stock's future return is likely to be lower than its business growth. For more detailed financial information about Revvity, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

