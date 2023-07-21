Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) a Value Investment in 2023?

As of July 21, 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (

TMO, Financial) stock price has gained 4.44%, standing at $562.19. With a market cap of $216.8 billion and sales amounting to $43.8 billion, Thermo Fisher Scientific's financial metrics seem promising. However, the question remains: is this stock a value investment? According to GuruFocus' unique valuation method, the GF Value, Thermo Fisher Scientific appears to be modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $648.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading player in the scientific research industry, sells scientific instruments, laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. With four operating segments as of mid-2023 - analytical technologies (16% of sales), specialty diagnostic products (10%), life science solutions (24%), and lab products and services, including CRO services (54%), the company has established a strong presence in the market.

GF Value: A Unique Valuation Method

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and estimates of future business performance. This unique indicator helps investors determine a stock's intrinsic value and potential future returns. If the stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued with poor future returns. Conversely, if the price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued with high future returns. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific (

TMO, Financial) seems to be modestly undervalued, indicating potential for higher long-term returns than its business growth.

1682518460065644544.png

Financial Strength and Profitability

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Thermo Fisher Scientific's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.1, which is lower than 88.75% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. However, the company's overall financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability is another critical factor for investors. Thermo Fisher Scientific has been profitable for the past 10 years, with a revenue of $43.8 billion and Earnings per Share (EPS) of $15.34 in the past twelve months. Its operating margin of 16.8% ranks better than 77.53% of companies in the industry, demonstrating strong profitability.

Growth and ROIC vs WACC

Growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 21.6%, outperforming 70.3% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.2%, ranking better than 62.5% of companies in the industry.

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s ROIC was 8.4 over the past 12 months, while its WACC stood at 7.06, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, Thermo Fisher Scientific (

TMO, Financial) appears to be a modestly undervalued investment opportunity in 2023. With fair financial strength, strong profitability, and better-than-average growth rankings, this stock could be a valuable addition to your portfolio. For more insights into Thermo Fisher Scientific stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
