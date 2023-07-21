Is Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) Undervalued? An In-Depth Look at Its GF Value

As of July 21, 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (

BIO, Financial) has seen a gain of 4.01% in its stock price, closing at $414.18. With a market cap of $12 billion and sales of $2.8 billion, the company's financial metrics are impressive. However, the GF Value, a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, suggests that Bio-Rad Laboratories is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of $612.42.

Headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad Laboratories develops, manufactures, and markets products for the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. The company is geographically diverse, with major markets in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Bio-Rad owns 37% of Sartorius AG, a laboratory and biopharmaceutical supplier, and has a rich history in the industry.

GF Value of Bio-Rad Laboratories

The GF Value is a reliable gauge of a stock's intrinsic worth, factoring in historical trading multiples, past performance, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it falls significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return is likely to be higher. Currently, Bio-Rad Laboratories (

BIO, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued, suggesting a higher future return than its business growth.

1682518746498859008.png

Financial Strength of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Investing in companies with weak financial strength can result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to assess a company's financial strength before buying shares. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.34, ranking it lower than 60.58% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. GuruFocus ranks Bio-Rad Laboratories’s financial strength as 7 out of 10, indicating a balanced sheet.

1682518764844744704.png

Profitability of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Companies with consistent profitability over the long term are less risky investments. Bio-Rad Laboratories has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.8 billion and a loss per share of $-6.54. Its operating margin is 14.16%, which ranks better than 73.08% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, the profitability of Bio-Rad Laboratories is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The faster a company grows, the more likely it is to create value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 7.1%, which ranks lower than 50.56% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, ranking lower than 0% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Bio-Rad Laboratories’s ROIC is 2.73, and its WACC is 8.1.

1682518781508714496.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (

BIO, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks lower than 0% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Bio-Rad Laboratories stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

