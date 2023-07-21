Is Revvity (RVTY) Stock Modestly Overvalued? A Comprehensive Analysis

As of July 21, 2023, Revvity Inc (

RVTY, Financial) experienced a 3.27% gain, with its stock price reaching $130.87. The company, boasting a market capitalization of $16.4 billion, posted earnings per share of $7.68. However, according to the GF Value, an intrinsic value indicator calculated by GuruFocus, the fair value for Revvity (RVTY) is estimated at $116.19, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued.

Revvity Inc (

RVTY, Financial) operates in the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets, providing instruments, tests, services, and software solutions. The company is segmented into diagnostics, which includes immunodiagnostics, reproductive health, and applied genomics, and discovery and analytical solutions, composed of life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. With a diverse range of products and services, from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software, Revvity has positioned itself as a significant player in its industry.

GF Value and Valuation

The GF Value is a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. At its current price of $130.87 per share, Revvity (

RVTY, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. This valuation suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1682519137370243072.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with poor financial strength poses a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, a thorough review of a company's financial strength is crucial before deciding to buy its stock. Revvity's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55 is lower than 65.83% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks Revvity's overall financial strength at 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1682519154189402112.png

Profitability Assessment

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Revvity has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. With a revenue of $3.4 billion and an operating margin of 17.11% that ranks better than 78.85% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, Revvity's profitability is strong, earning a rank of 8 out of 10.

Growth Evaluation

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Revvity's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 0.4%, which is lower than 74.75% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26.5%, ranking better than 68.23% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Over the past 12 months, Revvity's ROIC was 3.58, while its WACC came in at 7.37, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1682519169817378816.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revvity (

RVTY, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 68.23% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Revvity stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
