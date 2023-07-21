As of July 21, 2023, Waters Corp ( WAT, Financial) saw a gain of 3.2%, with its share price reaching $288.72. This significant player in the medical diagnostics and research industry has a market cap of $17 billion, boasting a robust earnings per share of $11.51. According to GuruFocus.com's unique valuation method, the GF Value, Waters (WAT) appears to be modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $357.34.

Waters is a leading provider of liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These analytical instruments offer valuable insights into various products, such as their molecular structures and physical properties. This critical information aids clients in enhancing the health and well-being of end users. In 2022, Waters generated 59% of its sales from pharmaceutical customers, 31% from industrial clients, and 10% from academic/government institutions.

GF Value: An Indicator of Stock's Fair Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation method that calculates a stock's intrinsic worth based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. When the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it indicates overvaluation and potentially poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and could offer high future returns. In the case of Waters Corp ( WAT, Financial), the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

Since Waters is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth. This assessment is represented visually in the GF Value chart below:

Financial Strength and Profitability

Investing in companies with strong financial health reduces the risk of permanent loss. Waters' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, although lower than 74.58% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, signifies fair financial strength. The company's profitability is strong, with a high operating margin of 28.73%, better than 95.15% of companies in the industry.

Growth and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Waters has a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 11.7%, ranking it better than 51.49% of companies in the industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.4%, which ranks worse than 50.52% of companies in the industry. When comparing the company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), Waters has demonstrated value creation for shareholders, with a ROIC of 29.13 and a WACC of 8.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waters Corp ( WAT, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than half of the companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. For more detailed financial information about Waters, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

