Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO, Financial) is a leading player in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. As of July 22, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $562.19, with a market capitalization of $216.85 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 4.44% today and a 7.02% increase over the past four weeks. This article will delve into the company's GF Score and its implications, along with an analysis of its financial strength, profitability rank, growth rank, GF value rank, and momentum rank.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation and has been found to be closely correlated with the long-term performances of stocks. Thermo Fisher Scientific's GF Score is 93 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. This score suggests that the company's stock is likely to generate higher returns than those with lower GF Scores.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation. Thermo Fisher Scientific's Financial Strength Rank is 6 out of 10, indicating a relatively strong financial position. This rank is based on factors such as interest coverage (8.27), debt to revenue ratio (0.81), and Altman Z score (3.80).

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank assesses how profitable a company is and the likelihood of its business remaining profitable. Thermo Fisher Scientific's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, suggesting high profitability. This rank is based on factors such as Operating Margin (16.80%), Piotroski F-Score (5), and a consistent profitability trend over the past 10 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. Thermo Fisher Scientific's Growth Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating exceptional growth. This rank is based on factors such as the 5-year revenue growth rate (17.40%), 3-year revenue growth rate (21.60%), and 5-year EBITDA growth rate (21.30%).

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. Thermo Fisher Scientific's GF Value Rank is 7 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is reasonably valued.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. Thermo Fisher Scientific's Momentum Rank is 5 out of 10, indicating moderate momentum in the stock's price.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its competitors in the same industry, Thermo Fisher Scientific holds a strong position. Danaher Corp ( DHR, Financial) has a GF Score of 89, IDEXX Laboratories Inc ( IDXX, Financial) has a GF Score of 96, and IQVIA Holdings Inc ( IQV, Financial) has a GF Score of 91. These scores suggest that Thermo Fisher Scientific is performing well in the industry, with a higher GF Score than two of its three main competitors.

In conclusion, Thermo Fisher Scientific's high GF Score, strong financial strength, high profitability, exceptional growth, reasonable valuation, and moderate momentum make it a compelling investment option. However, investors should also consider the company's industry position and the performance of its competitors when making investment decisions.