Waters Corp ( WAT, Financial) is a leading player in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. As of July 22, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $288.72, marking a 3.2% gain for the day and a 9.22% increase over the past four weeks. With a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, Waters Corp has a GF Score of 94 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which considers five key aspects of valuation: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

Financial Strength of Waters Corp

Waters Corp has a Financial Strength Rank of 6 out of 10. This rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation, considering factors such as interest coverage (16.33), debt to revenue ratio (0.53), and Altman Z-Score (9.44). The company's relatively high Financial Strength Rank suggests a solid financial foundation, which is crucial for its long-term stability and growth.

Profitability Rank: A Closer Look

Waters Corp boasts a Profitability Rank of 10 out of 10, indicating exceptional profitability. This rank is based on factors such as Operating Margin (28.73%), Piotroski F-Score (6), and a consistent profitability record over the past 10 years. Despite a slight downtrend in the 5-year average operating margin (-0.30%), the company's high Profitability Rank suggests a strong business model and excellent earning potential.

Growth Rank: Waters Corp's Revenue and Profitability Growth

With a Growth Rank of 10 out of 10, Waters Corp demonstrates robust growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate stands at 11.70%, and its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 11.50%. These figures indicate a consistent and healthy expansion of the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank: Waters Corp's Valuation

The GF Value Rank of Waters Corp is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the company is reasonably valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric that considers historical multiples, past returns, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank: Stock Price Performance

Waters Corp has a Momentum Rank of 4 out of 10. This rank is based on the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the company's stock price performance. Despite a relatively lower Momentum Rank, the company's high GF Score suggests strong future performance potential.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the same industry, Waters Corp holds a competitive edge with its high GF Score. Quest Diagnostics Inc ( DGX, Financial) has a GF Score of 85, Revvity Inc ( RVTY, Financial) scores 82, and Exact Sciences Corp ( EXAS, Financial) has a GF Score of 70. This comparative analysis further underscores Waters Corp's strong performance potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waters Corp's high GF Score of 94, coupled with its strong Financial Strength, Profitability, Growth, and GF Value Ranks, suggests a promising future performance. Despite a relatively lower Momentum Rank, the company's overall robust financial health and growth potential make it an attractive investment option. Investors should, however, continue to monitor the company's performance and market trends for informed decision-making.