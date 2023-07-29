GF Score Analysis: Waters Corp (WAT)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Waters Corp (

WAT, Financial) is a leading player in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. As of July 22, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $288.72, marking a 3.2% gain for the day and a 9.22% increase over the past four weeks. With a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, Waters Corp has a GF Score of 94 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which considers five key aspects of valuation: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

Financial Strength of Waters Corp

Waters Corp has a Financial Strength Rank of 6 out of 10. This rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation, considering factors such as interest coverage (16.33), debt to revenue ratio (0.53), and Altman Z-Score (9.44). The company's relatively high Financial Strength Rank suggests a solid financial foundation, which is crucial for its long-term stability and growth.

Profitability Rank: A Closer Look

Waters Corp boasts a Profitability Rank of 10 out of 10, indicating exceptional profitability. This rank is based on factors such as Operating Margin (28.73%), Piotroski F-Score (6), and a consistent profitability record over the past 10 years. Despite a slight downtrend in the 5-year average operating margin (-0.30%), the company's high Profitability Rank suggests a strong business model and excellent earning potential.

Growth Rank: Waters Corp's Revenue and Profitability Growth

With a Growth Rank of 10 out of 10, Waters Corp demonstrates robust growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate stands at 11.70%, and its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 11.50%. These figures indicate a consistent and healthy expansion of the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank: Waters Corp's Valuation

The GF Value Rank of Waters Corp is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the company is reasonably valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric that considers historical multiples, past returns, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank: Stock Price Performance

Waters Corp has a Momentum Rank of 4 out of 10. This rank is based on the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the company's stock price performance. Despite a relatively lower Momentum Rank, the company's high GF Score suggests strong future performance potential.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the same industry, Waters Corp holds a competitive edge with its high GF Score. Quest Diagnostics Inc (

DGX, Financial) has a GF Score of 85, Revvity Inc (RVTY, Financial) scores 82, and Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS, Financial) has a GF Score of 70. This comparative analysis further underscores Waters Corp's strong performance potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waters Corp's high GF Score of 94, coupled with its strong Financial Strength, Profitability, Growth, and GF Value Ranks, suggests a promising future performance. Despite a relatively lower Momentum Rank, the company's overall robust financial health and growth potential make it an attractive investment option. Investors should, however, continue to monitor the company's performance and market trends for informed decision-making.

1682566025335275520.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.