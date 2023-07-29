GF Score Analysis: A Deep Dive into Evertec Inc's Performance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Evertec Inc (

EVTC, Financial) is a prominent player in the software industry. As of July 22, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $41.37, with a market capitalization of $2.69 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 4.47% today and a significant increase of 13.07% over the past four weeks. The company's impressive performance is reflected in its GF Score of 94 out of 100, indicating a high outperformance potential.

1682566560629129216.png

Evertec's Financial Strength

The Financial Strength rank measures a company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Evertec's Financial Strength rank is 6 out of 10, indicating a relatively strong financial position. The company's interest coverage is 6.09, and its debt to revenue ratio is 0.67, both of which are favorable. Furthermore, its Altman Z score of 4.66 suggests a low risk of bankruptcy.

Profitability Rank of Evertec

The Profitability Rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood of remaining profitable. Evertec's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 24.12%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, both of which contribute to its high profitability rank. Additionally, the company has shown consistent profitability over the past 9 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of revenue and profitability. Evertec's Growth Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 9.70%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 10.40%. Its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 18.10%, further solidifying its strong growth rank.

Evertec's GF Value Rank

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, which is calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. Evertec's GF Value Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating that the stock is reasonably valued.

Momentum Rank of Evertec

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. Evertec's Momentum Rank is 8 out of 10, suggesting that the stock has strong momentum and is likely to continue its upward trend.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the software industry, Evertec stands out with its high GF Score. Shift4 Payments Inc (

FOUR, Financial) has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a GF Score of 60. NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT, Financial) has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a GF Score of 77. Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY, Financial) has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a GF Score of 60. Evertec's GF Score of 94 clearly outperforms these competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evertec's overall performance, as indicated by its GF Score of 94, is impressive. The company's strong financial strength, high profitability, robust growth, reasonable valuation, and strong momentum suggest a high potential for outperformance in the future. Investors should consider Evertec as a promising investment opportunity.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.