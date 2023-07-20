On July 20, 2023, James Thompson, Chairman of the Board at JB Hunt Transport Services Inc ( JBHT, Financial), sold 2479 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where Thompson has sold a total of 2479 shares and purchased none.

James Thompson has been a significant figure at JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, a leading transportation and logistics company in North America. The company provides safe and reliable transportation services to a diverse group of customers throughout the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company provides capacity-oriented solutions centered on delivering customer value and industry-leading service.

The insider transaction history for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 9 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This could indicate a bearish sentiment among the insiders, which might impact the stock's performance.

On the day of Thompson's recent sell, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc's shares were trading at $192.31, giving the company a market cap of $20.213 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.88, higher than the industry median of 13.5 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is trading at a premium compared to its peers but is undervalued based on its own historical data.

The GuruFocus Value for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc is $203.58, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by Chairman James Thompson could be a signal to investors to tread carefully. While the stock appears fairly valued based on its GF Value, the trend of insider sells over the past year could be a cause for concern. Investors should keep a close eye on JB Hunt Transport Services Inc's performance and any further insider transactions.