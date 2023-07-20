Insider Sell: Riva Bakal Sells 1144 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc

On July 20, 2023, Riva Bakal, Chief Strategy Officer of Vivid Seats Inc (

SEAT, Financial), sold 1144 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Vivid Seats Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Who is Riva Bakal?

Riva Bakal is the Chief Strategy Officer at Vivid Seats Inc. She plays a crucial role in shaping the company's strategic direction and growth initiatives. With her extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry, Bakal is instrumental in driving the company's success.

About Vivid Seats Inc

Vivid Seats Inc is a leading online ticket marketplace dedicated to providing fans of live entertainment with experiences that last a lifetime. The company offers a wide selection of tickets to concerts, sports games, theatre performances, and more. With its user-friendly platform and commitment to customer service, Vivid Seats Inc has established itself as a trusted source for live event tickets.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Riva Bakal has sold a total of 15051 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 1144 shares is part of a larger trend at Vivid Seats Inc, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The above image shows the trend of insider selling at Vivid Seats Inc. The consistent selling could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply be a result of personal financial planning. It's important for investors to consider these transactions in the context of other factors such as the company's performance, industry trends, and market conditions.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Bakal’s recent sale, shares of Vivid Seats Inc were trading at $8.25, giving the company a market cap of $646.267 million. The price-earnings ratio is 17.26, which is lower than the industry median of 20.88 and also lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

However, the consistent insider selling could be a cause for concern. While the lower price-earnings ratio may make the stock seem attractive, the insider selling trend could indicate that those with the most insight into the company's prospects are not confident in its future performance.

As always, investors should consider all available information and do their own research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
