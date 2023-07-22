As of July 22, 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO, Financial) has registered a gain of 4.44%, with its stock price standing at $562.19. With a market cap of $216.8 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $15.34, the company's financial performance reflects a promising trajectory. The company's GF Value, an intrinsic value indicator based on historical trading multiples, past performance, and future business performance estimates, is currently at $648.78. This suggests that Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) is modestly undervalued, potentially offering higher returns than its business growth in the long run.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a renowned provider of scientific instruments, laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents, operates through four key segments. These include analytical technologies (16% of sales), specialty diagnostic products (10%), life science solutions (24%), and lab products and services, including CRO services (54%).

GF Value of Thermo Fisher Scientific

The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which a stock should ideally be traded. For Thermo Fisher Scientific ( TMO, Financial), the GF Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. This means that if the price of the stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength can mitigate the risk of permanent capital loss. Thermo Fisher Scientific's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1, which ranks worse than 88.75% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicates a fair balance sheet. The company's financial strength, as per GuruFocus, stands at 6 out of 10.

Profitability

Thermo Fisher Scientific has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, reflecting consistent profitability. The company's operating margin of 16.8% is better than 77.53% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicating strong profitability. Over the past 12 months, the company recorded revenues of $43.8 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $15.34.

Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 70.3% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The company's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.2%, which ranks better than 62.5% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Thermo Fisher Scientific's return on invested capital (ROIC) of 8.4 is higher than its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 7.08, suggesting the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Thermo Fisher Scientific ( TMO, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. With fair financial condition, strong profitability, and commendable growth, the company's stock may deliver higher returns than its business growth in the long run. To learn more about Thermo Fisher Scientific stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.