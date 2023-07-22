Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): A Modestly Undervalued Gem in the Medical Diagnostics &amp; Research Industry

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 22, 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (

TMO, Financial) has registered a gain of 4.44%, with its stock price standing at $562.19. With a market cap of $216.8 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $15.34, the company's financial performance reflects a promising trajectory. The company's GF Value, an intrinsic value indicator based on historical trading multiples, past performance, and future business performance estimates, is currently at $648.78. This suggests that Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) is modestly undervalued, potentially offering higher returns than its business growth in the long run.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a renowned provider of scientific instruments, laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents, operates through four key segments. These include analytical technologies (16% of sales), specialty diagnostic products (10%), life science solutions (24%), and lab products and services, including CRO services (54%).

GF Value of Thermo Fisher Scientific

The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which a stock should ideally be traded. For Thermo Fisher Scientific (

TMO, Financial), the GF Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. This means that if the price of the stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

1682880738631876608.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength can mitigate the risk of permanent capital loss. Thermo Fisher Scientific's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1, which ranks worse than 88.75% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicates a fair balance sheet. The company's financial strength, as per GuruFocus, stands at 6 out of 10.

1682880761616662528.png

Profitability

Thermo Fisher Scientific has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, reflecting consistent profitability. The company's operating margin of 16.8% is better than 77.53% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicating strong profitability. Over the past 12 months, the company recorded revenues of $43.8 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $15.34.

Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 70.3% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The company's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.2%, which ranks better than 62.5% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Thermo Fisher Scientific's return on invested capital (ROIC) of 8.4 is higher than its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 7.08, suggesting the company is creating value for shareholders.

1682880778624565248.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Thermo Fisher Scientific (

TMO, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. With fair financial condition, strong profitability, and commendable growth, the company's stock may deliver higher returns than its business growth in the long run. To learn more about Thermo Fisher Scientific stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.