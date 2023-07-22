As of July 22, 2023, Danaher Corp ( DHR, Financial) shows a gain of 4.71%, with its stock trading at $255.88 per share. The company boasts a market cap of $188.8 billion and sales of $31 billion. The GF Value, a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, places Danaher at $299.1, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.28, Danaher presents an intriguing opportunity for value investors.

Founded in 1984, Danaher transformed from a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. The company specializes in manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables across three segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. However, in late 2022, Danaher announced plans to divest its environmental and applied solutions group in 2023, narrowing its focus to life sciences and diagnostics.

GF Value and Danaher's Valuation

The GF Value is a proprietary metric developed by GuruFocus to estimate the fair value of a stock. It combines historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to this calculation, Danaher ( DHR, Financial) is modestly undervalued. The GF Value Line, which represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded, suggests that Danaher's future return is likely to be higher than its business growth due to its current undervaluation.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to evaluate its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Danaher's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.37, placing it below 72.92% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. However, with an overall financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, Danaher's financial health is fair.

Profitability

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. Danaher has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 26.85% outperforms 93.39% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. With revenues of $31 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.28 in the past 12 months, Danaher's profitability is strong.

Growth

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Danaher's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 20%, which ranks better than 67.82% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 31.9%, outperforming 72.92% of industry peers.

ROIC vs. WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) and weighted average cost of capital (WACC) are key indicators of a company's profitability. Danaher's ROIC of 10.1 exceeds its WACC of 7.5, suggesting value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Danaher ( DHR, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth outshines 72.92% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. For more details on Danaher stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

