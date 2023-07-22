Is Danaher (DHR) Stock Modestly Undervalued? An Insightful Look at the GF Value

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 22, 2023, Danaher Corp (

DHR, Financial) shows a gain of 4.71%, with its stock trading at $255.88 per share. The company boasts a market cap of $188.8 billion and sales of $31 billion. The GF Value, a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, places Danaher at $299.1, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.28, Danaher presents an intriguing opportunity for value investors.

Founded in 1984, Danaher transformed from a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. The company specializes in manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables across three segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. However, in late 2022, Danaher announced plans to divest its environmental and applied solutions group in 2023, narrowing its focus to life sciences and diagnostics.

GF Value and Danaher's Valuation

The GF Value is a proprietary metric developed by GuruFocus to estimate the fair value of a stock. It combines historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to this calculation, Danaher (

DHR, Financial) is modestly undervalued. The GF Value Line, which represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded, suggests that Danaher's future return is likely to be higher than its business growth due to its current undervaluation.

1682880737813987328.png

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to evaluate its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Danaher's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.37, placing it below 72.92% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. However, with an overall financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, Danaher's financial health is fair.

1682880759708254208.png

Profitability

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. Danaher has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 26.85% outperforms 93.39% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. With revenues of $31 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.28 in the past 12 months, Danaher's profitability is strong.

Growth

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Danaher's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 20%, which ranks better than 67.82% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 31.9%, outperforming 72.92% of industry peers.

ROIC vs. WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) and weighted average cost of capital (WACC) are key indicators of a company's profitability. Danaher's ROIC of 10.1 exceeds its WACC of 7.5, suggesting value creation for shareholders.

1682880776485470208.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Danaher (

DHR, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth outshines 72.92% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. For more details on Danaher stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.