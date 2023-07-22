As of July 22, 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc ( BIO, Financial) has seen a day's gain of 4.01%, with its stock price reaching $414.18. Despite this positive movement, the GuruFocus Value of $612.52 suggests that the company is significantly undervalued. With a market cap of $11.9 billion and sales amounting to $2.8 billion, the company's financial metrics paint an intriguing picture.

Headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad Laboratories develops, manufactures, and markets products for the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. With a diverse geographical presence spanning the Americas, Europe and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, the company holds a 37% stake in Sartorius AG, a noted laboratory and biopharmaceutical supplier.

Decoding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and estimates of future business performance. As per this metric, Bio-Rad Laboratories ( BIO, Financial) is significantly undervalued. This implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength and Profitability

Investors must be mindful of a company's financial strength to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Bio-Rad Laboratories holds a fair cash-to-debt ratio of 1.34, ranking lower than 60.58% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The overall financial strength of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability also plays a crucial role in assessing investment risk. Bio-Rad Laboratories has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 14.16%, ranking better than 73.08% of companies in the industry. The company's profitability is ranked at 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating fair profitability.

Growth and Return on Investment

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Bio-Rad Laboratories' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 7.1%, which ranks lower than 50.49% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

Another profitability metric is the comparison of return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Bio-Rad Laboratories' ROIC is 2.73, and its WACC is 8.1, indicating the need for better cash flow generation relative to the capital invested in the business.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is believed to be significantly undervalued. While the company's financial condition and profitability are fair, its growth ranks lower than most companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Bio-Rad Laboratories stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

