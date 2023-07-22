Etsy Inc (ETSY): A Significantly Undervalued Gem in the E-Commerce Sector?

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 22, 2023, Etsy Inc (

ETSY, Financial) reported a daily gain of 3.94%, with its shares trading at $96.74. Despite a Loss Per Share of $-5.81, Etsy's market cap stands at a robust $11.9 billion, with sales reaching $2.6 billion. Intriguingly, the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) for Etsy is calculated at $226.92, suggesting it's significantly undervalued.

Etsy operates as a leading e-commerce marketplace in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. It connects buyers and sellers to trade vintage and craft goods. With a consolidated gross merchandise volume of $13.3 billion in 2022, Etsy has established itself as a major player in a rapidly expanding niche. By the end of 2022, Etsy had connected over 95 million buyers and 7.5 million sellers across its marketplaces: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), Elo7 (crafts in Brazil), and Depop (clothing resale).

GF Value of Etsy (ETSY, Financial)

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. Etsy's GF Value suggests that its stock is significantly undervalued. This could mean that the long-term return of Etsy's stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1682881032551923712.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength and Profitability of Etsy (ETSY, Financial)

Before investing, it's crucial to assess a company's financial strength. Etsy's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.44 is lower than 52.42% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry, indicating that its financial strength is relatively poor. However, Etsy's operating margin of 14.47% ranks better than 87.34% of companies in the same industry, suggesting fair profitability.

1682881051430486016.png

Growth Potential of Etsy (ETSY, Financial)

Growth is a critical factor in company valuation. Etsy’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 93.94% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which ranks worse than 0% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess profitability. Over the past 12 months, Etsy’s ROIC was 23.67, while its WACC came in at 11.99, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1682881067884740608.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Etsy (

ETSY, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, its profitability is fair, and its growth ranks better than many companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. For more insights into Etsy's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.