As of July 22, 2023, Roper Technologies Inc ( ROP, Financial) witnessed a gain of 3.69%, trading at $499.38 per share. With a market cap of $53.2 billion, the company reported Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $26.29 and sales of $5.6 billion. The GF Value, a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, places Roper Technologies at $503.47, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued.

Roper Technologies is a diversified technology company, operating through three segments: application software, network software and systems, and technology-enabled products. The firm's business model emphasizes acquiring asset-light, cash-generative businesses, and reinvesting the excess cash in businesses that yield incrementally higher rates of return. Over time, Roper has successfully transitioned a majority of its business from legacy industrial products into technology software in mature, niche markets with substantial deferred revenue.

Roper Technologies Valuation

According to GuruFocus, Roper Technologies ( ROP, Financial) is fairly valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may signify an overvaluation, leading to poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below, the stock may be undervalued, indicating higher future returns. Given Roper Technologies' current price of $499.38 per share, the stock is considered fairly valued.

Given this fair valuation, the long-term return of Roper Technologies' stock is expected to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Roper Technologies' cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.18, which is lower than 88.9% of companies in the Software industry. The overall financial strength of Roper Technologies is rated 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Roper Technologies has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. The company's operating margin is 28.22%, ranking better than 94.63% of companies in the Software industry. Overall, Roper Technologies' profitability is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Roper Technologies is 3.8%, which ranks lower than 60.45% of companies in the Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -7.6%, ranking lower than 74.13% of companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Evaluating a company's profitability can also be achieved by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Over the past 12 months, Roper Technologies’ ROIC was 4.91, while its WACC came in at 9.47. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roper Technologies ( ROP, Financial) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than 74.13% of companies in the Software industry. For more information about Roper Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

