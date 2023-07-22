On July 22, 2023, Illumina Inc ( ILMN, Financial) observed a 3.43% gain in its stock price, reaching $190.49 per share. Despite this increase, the company's GF Value of $390.8 suggests that the stock might be overvalued. With a market cap of $30.1 billion and sales of $4.4 billion, it's crucial to delve deeper into the company's financials to assess its true value and potential risks.

Illumina Inc ( ILMN, Financial) is a leading provider of tools and services for genetic material analysis, catering to life science and clinical lab applications. The company primarily generates revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services, contributing to over 90% of its total earnings. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms, while its lower throughput tools facilitate smaller data output applications like viral and cancer tumor screening.

GF Value Estimation and Valuation

The GF Value of a stock is a unique measure of its intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an internal adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's share price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued and expected to deliver poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock could be undervalued and likely to yield high future returns. In the case of Illumina ( ILMN, Financial), the stock shows signs of being a possible value trap due to its current price and GF Value.

Financial Strength and Profitability

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. Illumina's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.5 ranks lower than 67.92% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicating fair financial strength. Over the past decade, Illumina has been profitable 9 times, with an operating margin of 2.38% that ranks better than 52.86% of its industry peers.

Growth and Return on Invested Capital

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Illumina's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 7.1%, which is lower than 60.89% of companies in its industry. Moreover, when comparing the company's return on invested capital (ROIC) of 0.89 to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 10.59, it appears that the company is not creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

Despite recent gains, Illumina ( ILMN, Financial) seems to be a potential value trap. While its financial condition is fair and profitability is strong, its growth ranks lower than most companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. For more in-depth information on Illumina's financials, you can check its 30-Year Financials here.

