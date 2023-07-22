Revvity (RVTY): A Modestly Overvalued Stock with Strong Profitability

As of July 22, 2023, Revvity Inc (

RVTY, Financial) recorded a gain of 3.27%, with its stock price standing at $130.87. This leading provider of instruments, tests, services, and software solutions to diverse markets, including pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets, has a market cap of $16.4 billion and sales worth $3.4 billion. However, according to GuruFocus' estimation, the GF Value of Revvity stands at $116.13, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

Revvity operates through two primary segments: diagnostics, which encompasses immunodiagnostics, reproductive health, and applied genomics, and discovery and analytical solutions, catering to life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. The company's diverse portfolio ranges from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software.

GF Value Estimation and Stock Valuation

The GF Value is a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued and have high future returns. Currently, Revvity's stock, with a price of $130.87 per share, is estimated to be modestly overvalued.

Given the relative overvaluation, the long-term return of Revvity's stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1682881425696620544.png

Financial Strength and Profitability

Investors must review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares, to avoid a high risk of permanent capital loss. Revvity's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55 ranks worse than 65.83% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicating a fair financial strength of 6 out of 10.

Consistent profitability over the long term offers less risk for investors. Revvity has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years. With a revenue of $3.4 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.68, its operating margin of 17.11% ranks better than 78.85% of companies in the same industry. This indicates strong profitability, ranked 8 out of 10.

Growth and ROIC vs WACC

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Revvity's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 0.4%, ranking worse than 74.75% of companies in its industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 26.5% ranks better than 68.23% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another method of determining profitability. For Revvity, the ROIC is 3.58, and its cost of capital is 7.4, implying the company is creating value for shareholders.

1682881463252418560.png

Conclusion

Overall, Revvity (

RVTY, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 68.23% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Revvity stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
