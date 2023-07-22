As of July 22, 2023, Waters Corp ( WAT, Financial) saw a daily gain of 3.2%, bringing its stock price to $288.72. With a market cap of $17 billion and sales of $3 billion, this company is a significant player in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The GF Value, a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, stands at $357.42, suggesting that Waters (WAT) is modestly undervalued.

Waters specializes in the production of liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These instruments provide crucial insights into the molecular structures and physical properties of various products, assisting clients in enhancing end-user health and well-being. In 2022, Waters' sales were largely driven by pharmaceutical customers (59%), followed by industrial clients (31%), and academic/government institutions (10%).

Understanding the GF Value of Waters Corp ( WAT , Financial)

The GF Value of a stock is determined based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. A stock may be overvalued if its price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, potentially leading to poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued, suggesting high future returns. Currently, Waters Corp (WAT) is estimated to be modestly undervalued with a market cap of $17 billion, indicating that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Waters ( WAT , Financial)

Before investing in a company's stock, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health. Waters' cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.31, which is lower than 74.58% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The overall financial strength of Waters is rated 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth of Waters Corp ( WAT , Financial)

Waters has been profitable for the past 10 years, with a revenue of $3 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.51 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin of 28.73% ranks better than 95.15% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Waters' 3-year average revenue growth rate outperforms 51.49% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 11.4% ranks lower than 50.52% of companies in this industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Waters' ROIC stands at 29.13%, significantly higher than its WACC of 8.98%, suggesting that the company is creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waters Corp ( WAT, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company exhibits fair financial health and strong profitability, although its growth ranks lower than 50.52% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. For more detailed financial data on Waters, visit its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.