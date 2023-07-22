Waters Corp (WAT): A Modestly Undervalued Stock with Strong Profitability

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 22, 2023, Waters Corp (

WAT, Financial) saw a daily gain of 3.2%, bringing its stock price to $288.72. With a market cap of $17 billion and sales of $3 billion, this company is a significant player in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The GF Value, a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, stands at $357.42, suggesting that Waters (WAT) is modestly undervalued.

Waters specializes in the production of liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These instruments provide crucial insights into the molecular structures and physical properties of various products, assisting clients in enhancing end-user health and well-being. In 2022, Waters' sales were largely driven by pharmaceutical customers (59%), followed by industrial clients (31%), and academic/government institutions (10%).

Understanding the GF Value of Waters Corp (WAT, Financial)

The GF Value of a stock is determined based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. A stock may be overvalued if its price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, potentially leading to poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued, suggesting high future returns. Currently, Waters Corp (WAT) is estimated to be modestly undervalued with a market cap of $17 billion, indicating that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1682881487487107072.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Waters (WAT, Financial)

Before investing in a company's stock, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health. Waters' cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.31, which is lower than 74.58% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The overall financial strength of Waters is rated 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1682881506340503552.png

Profitability and Growth of Waters Corp (WAT, Financial)

Waters has been profitable for the past 10 years, with a revenue of $3 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.51 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin of 28.73% ranks better than 95.15% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Waters' 3-year average revenue growth rate outperforms 51.49% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 11.4% ranks lower than 50.52% of companies in this industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Waters' ROIC stands at 29.13%, significantly higher than its WACC of 8.98%, suggesting that the company is creating value for its shareholders.

1682881522786369536.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waters Corp (

WAT, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company exhibits fair financial health and strong profitability, although its growth ranks lower than 50.52% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. For more detailed financial data on Waters, visit its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.