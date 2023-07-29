Modestly Undervalued: A Deep Dive into The AES Corp (AES)

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 22, 2023, The AES Corp (

AES, Financial) recorded a positive change of 3.02% in its stock price, with each share trading at $22.49. The company, with a market cap of $15.1 billion and sales of $13 billion, is currently considered modestly undervalued according to the GuruFocus Value of $25.9.

The AES, a global power company, boasts a generation portfolio of over 32 gigawatts, including renewable energy (46%), gas (32%), coal (20%), and oil (2%). As of the end of 2022, AES owns and operates six electric utilities, providing power to 2.6 million customers.

The AES: A Closer Look at the Valuation

The AES Corp (

AES, Financial) is seen as modestly undervalued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated using historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and offer poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and present high future return potential. Given its current price, The AES is considered modestly undervalued.

Given this valuation, it's plausible that the long-term return of The AES (

AES, Financial) stock will exceed its business growth.

1682881589643575296.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of The AES

Investing in companies with poor financial strength comes with a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Thus, it is crucial to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. The AES has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which is worse than 74.85% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. GuruFocus ranks The AES's overall financial strength at 3 out of 10, indicating poor financial strength.

1682881615274967040.png

Profitability and Growth of The AES

Companies that have consistently been profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Higher profit margins usually suggest a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. The AES has been profitable 6 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $13 billion and a Loss Per Share of $-0.82. Its operating margin is 18.47%, which ranks better than 68.2% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Overall, the profitability of The AES is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

One of the most crucial factors in a company's valuation is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of The AES is 7.3%, which ranks worse than 52.59% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -13.6%, which ranks worse than 89.11% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC: A Look at The AES's Profitability

An alternative way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, The AES’s ROIC is 19.51, and its cost of capital is 7.19.

1682881631590809600.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of The AES (

AES, Financial) is considered modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 89.11% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. To learn more about The AES stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.