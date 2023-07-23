As of July 23, 2023, Danaher Corp ( DHR, Financial) has seen a positive gain of 4.71%, with its stock price standing at $255.88. The company boasts a market cap of $188.8 billion, an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.28, and sales reaching $31 billion. According to GuruFocus's unique GF Value indicator, Danaher is modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $299.04.

Danaher's journey began in 1984 when the founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher has primarily focused on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in three segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. However, in late 2022, Danaher announced plans to divest its environmental and applied solutions group in 2023, pivoting its focus entirely on life sciences and diagnostics.

Assessing the Value of Danaher

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Danaher (DHR) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The GF Value Line represents the estimated fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If the stock price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it falls significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given Danaher's current price and market cap, the stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued, suggesting that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Danaher's Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Danaher's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.37, which is lower than 72.92% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicating fair financial strength. An examination of Danaher's debt and cash over the past years further illuminates this aspect.

Profitability of Danaher

Companies consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Danaher has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $31 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.28. Its operating margin is 26.85%, ranking better than 93.39% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth of Danaher

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. Danaher's average annual revenue growth is 20%, which ranks better than 67.82% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 31.9%, which ranks better than 72.92% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Danaher’s ROIC was 10.1, while its WACC came in at 7.5.

Conclusion

Overall, Danaher ( DHR, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 72.92% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Danaher stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

