An In-Depth Look at Danaher (DHR): A Modestly Undervalued Gem

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 23, 2023, Danaher Corp (

DHR, Financial) has seen a positive gain of 4.71%, with its stock price standing at $255.88. The company boasts a market cap of $188.8 billion, an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.28, and sales reaching $31 billion. According to GuruFocus's unique GF Value indicator, Danaher is modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $299.04.

Danaher's journey began in 1984 when the founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher has primarily focused on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in three segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. However, in late 2022, Danaher announced plans to divest its environmental and applied solutions group in 2023, pivoting its focus entirely on life sciences and diagnostics.

Assessing the Value of Danaher (DHR, Financial)

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Danaher (DHR) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The GF Value Line represents the estimated fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If the stock price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it falls significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given Danaher's current price and market cap, the stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued, suggesting that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1683243135800442880.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Danaher's Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Danaher's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.37, which is lower than 72.92% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicating fair financial strength. An examination of Danaher's debt and cash over the past years further illuminates this aspect.

1683243161503137792.png

Profitability of Danaher

Companies consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Danaher has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $31 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.28. Its operating margin is 26.85%, ranking better than 93.39% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth of Danaher

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. Danaher's average annual revenue growth is 20%, which ranks better than 67.82% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 31.9%, which ranks better than 72.92% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Danaher’s ROIC was 10.1, while its WACC came in at 7.5.

1683243177965780992.png

Conclusion

Overall, Danaher (

DHR, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 72.92% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Danaher stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.