Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): A Modestly Undervalued Stock with Strong Profitability

1 hours ago
As of July 23, 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (

TMO, Financial) experienced a gain of 4.44%, with a stock price of $562.19. With a market cap of $216.8 billion, Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $15.34, and sales reaching $43.8 billion, the company appears to be an intriguing prospect. According to the GF Value, a unique indicator of intrinsic stock worth, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $648.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading provider of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, operates through four main segments. These include analytical technologies, specialty diagnostic products, life science solutions, and lab products and services, which collectively generate a substantial revenue of $43.8 billion.

GF Value and Stock Evaluation

The GF Value of Thermo Fisher Scientific (

TMO, Financial) suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific's current price and market cap, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued, indicating higher future returns.

Financial Strength

Thermo Fisher Scientific's financial strength is crucial to consider before investing. Its cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1 is lower than 88.75% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. However, with an overall financial strength score of 6 out of 10, Thermo Fisher Scientific maintains a fair financial standing.

Profitability

Thermo Fisher Scientific (

TMO, Financial) has been profitable over the past 10 years, boasting an operating margin of 16.8%, which ranks better than 77.53% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. With strong profitability, Thermo Fisher Scientific presents a safer investment option.

Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific's average annual revenue growth is 21.6%, outperforming 70.3% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 20.2%, which ranks better than 62.5% of industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Thermo Fisher Scientific's return on invested capital (ROIC) of 8.4 is higher than its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 7.08, indicating efficient cash flow generation relative to the capital invested in the business.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Thermo Fisher Scientific is modestly undervalued, with fair financial condition and strong profitability. Its growth ranks better than 62.5% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. For more information about Thermo Fisher Scientific stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

