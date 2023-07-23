Unveiling the Modest Undervaluation of Zoetis Inc (ZTS): A Comprehensive GF Value Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 23, 2023, Zoetis Inc (

ZTS, Financial) exhibited a positive day's change of 6.93%, with its stock price closing at $183.51. With a substantial market cap of $84.8 billion and sales reaching $8.1 billion, Zoetis has asserted its presence in the financial landscape. The GF Value of Zoetis, calculated at $205.31, indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued.

Zoetis, a former animal health unit of Pfizer, leads the industry with the largest market share. The company specializes in the sale of anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, and other health products for animals. Its revenue is almost evenly split between production animals (cattle, pigs, poultry, and so on) and companion animals (dogs, horses, cats), with a slight skew towards companion animals in the U.S. and production animals internationally.

GF Value: An Insight into Zoetis' Valuation

The GF Value of a stock is a unique measure of its intrinsic worth, incorporating historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. When a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, potentially leading to poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, suggesting high future returns. Currently, Zoetis (

ZTS, Financial) is considered modestly undervalued, with its stock price lower than the GF Value.

Given Zoetis' relative undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to exceed its business growth. This is a promising sign for value investors seeking profitable opportunities.

1683243136635109376.png

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Zoetis

Investing in companies with robust financial strength can mitigate the risk of permanent loss. Key indicators of financial strength, such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage, reveal that Zoetis has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which is inferior to 69.14% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Despite this, the overall financial strength of Zoetis is rated 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1683243156197343232.png

Profitability and Growth of Zoetis

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, poses less risk. Zoetis has been profitable over the past 10 years, with a revenue of $8.1 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.43 in the last twelve months. Its operating margin of 35.42% outperforms 96.81% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Zoetis' profitability is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in company valuation. Zoetis’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 62.79% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12%, which ranks better than 54.37% of companies in the same industry.

Return on Invested Capital vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) with its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) provides another perspective on profitability. Zoetis's ROIC of 22.93 exceeds its WACC of 8.41, indicating efficient capital utilization.

1683243172903256064.png

Conclusion

In summary, Zoetis Inc (

ZTS, Financial) is considered modestly undervalued. The company exhibits fair financial condition, strong profitability, and growth that outperforms 54.37% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. For more comprehensive insights into Zoetis stock, explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.