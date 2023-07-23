As of July 23, 2023, Roper Technologies Inc ( ROP, Financial) witnessed a stock price increase of 3.69%, reaching $499.38 per share. With a market capitalization of $53.2 billion, the company's GF Value stands at $503.62, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value, a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. So, if the stock price is significantly above or below the GF Value Line, it indicates the stock is overvalued or undervalued, respectively. However, in the case of Roper Technologies (ROP), the stock appears to be trading at its fair value.

Roper Technologies is a diversified technology company that operates across three segments: application software, network software and systems, and technology enabled products. The company's culture emphasizes acquiring asset-light, cash-generative businesses and reinvesting the excess cash in businesses that yield incrementally higher rates of return. Over time, Roper Technologies has successfully transitioned a majority of its business from legacy industrial products into technology software in mature, niche markets with large quantities of deferred revenue.

Assessing Roper Technologies' Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to assess a company's financial strength before investing. Roper Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, which is worse than 88.9% of companies in the Software industry. Although the overall financial strength of Roper Technologies is ranked at 6 out of 10, indicating a fair financial condition, investors should carefully consider this aspect.

Profitability Analysis of Roper Technologies

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if the company has demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Roper Technologies has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. With revenues of $5.6 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $26.29 in the past 12 months, its operating margin of 28.22% is better than 94.63% of companies in the Software industry. This indicates strong profitability for Roper Technologies.

Understanding Roper Technologies' Growth

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate for Roper Technologies is 3.8%, which ranks below 60.45% of companies in the Software industry. Meanwhile, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -7.6%, ranking below 74.13% of companies in the Software industry. While growth is essential, investors should note that Roper Technologies' growth metrics are not particularly strong compared to industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC: A Measure of Profitability

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) provides another perspective on its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, it indicates the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Roper Technologies' ROIC was 4.91, while its WACC came in at 9.47, suggesting a need for improvement in this area.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Roper Technologies ( ROP, Financial) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than 74.13% of companies in the Software industry. To learn more about Roper Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

