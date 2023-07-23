Is Illumina Inc (ILMN) a Value Trap? An In-depth Look at the GF Value

As of July 23, 2023, Illumina Inc (

ILMN, Financial) has seen a gain of 3.43%, with its stock priced at $190.49. Despite this positive change, the company's GF Value stands at $390.93, suggesting a possible value trap. Illumina, boasting a market cap of $30.1 billion and sales of $4.4 billion, is a leading provider of tools and services for analyzing genetic material. With over 90% of its revenue generated from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services, Illumina's technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms.

Understanding the GF Value of Illumina (ILMN, Financial)

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and estimates of future business performance. The GF Value Line indicates the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. For Illumina, the current stock price is significantly lower than the GF Value, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued and could offer high future returns. However, with a Piotroski F-score of only 3, investors should proceed with caution.

Financial Strength of Illumina (ILMN, Financial)

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of capital loss. Illumina's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.5 is lower than 67.92% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicating fair financial strength. However, a closer look at the company's debt and cash over the past years is necessary for a comprehensive understanding.

Profitability of Illumina (ILMN, Financial)

Profitable companies typically pose less investment risk. Illumina has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years and has an operating margin of 2.38%, ranking better than 52.86% of companies in its industry. Despite a Loss Per Share of $-28.53 in the past twelve months, Illumina's profitability is strong.

Growth and Profitability: ROIC vs WACC

Long-term stock performance is closely tied to growth. Illumina's average annual revenue growth is 7.1%, ranking lower than 60.89% of companies in its industry. Comparing the return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide further insights into the company's profitability. For Illumina, the ROIC is 0.89, lower than its WACC of 10.59, which could be a cause for concern.

Conclusion

While Illumina's stock appears to be a possible value trap, the company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than most companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. For a more detailed financial analysis, check out Illumina's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

