As of July 23, 2023, Revvity Inc ( RVTY, Financial) witnessed a daily gain of 3.27%, driving its stock price to $130.87. With a market cap of $16.4 billion, this leader in the biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors appears to be modestly overvalued according to the GF Value, which stands at $116.07. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) amount to $7.68, and it boasts sales of $3.4 billion. But what does this mean for potential investors?

Revvity operates in two primary segments: diagnostics and discovery & analytical solutions. Its product and service offerings range from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software. Catering to a wide array of markets, including pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial, Revvity has established a strong presence in its industry. But how does this translate into its stock's intrinsic value?

GF Value and Stock Valuation

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus premised on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. At its current price of $130.87 per share, Revvity ( RVTY, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. This overvaluation suggests that the long-term return on Revvity's stock may be lower than its business growth.

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. A review of Revvity's financial strength, including its cash-to-debt ratio, reveals a fair score of 6 out of 10. However, its cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55 is lower than 65.83% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, signaling room for improvement.

Profitability Assessment

Revvity has proven its profitability over the past decade, with revenues of $3.4 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.68 in the last 12 months. Its operating margin of 17.11% outperforms 78.85% of companies in its industry, earning Revvity a strong profitability rank.

Growth Evaluation

The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Revvity stands at 0.4%, which is lower than 74.75% of companies in its industry. However, its EBITDA growth rate of 26.5% over the same period outperforms 68.23% of competitors, indicating profitable growth.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Revvity's return on invested capital (ROIC) of 3.58 to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 7.4 reveals that the company's ROIC is lower than its WACC. This suggests that it may not be creating sufficient value for shareholders.

Conclusion

Despite being modestly overvalued, Revvity's fair financial condition and strong profitability make it an interesting consideration for investors. Its growth ranks better than 68.23% of companies in its industry. To delve deeper into Revvity's financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.