Assessing the Value of Revvity Inc (RVTY): A Comprehensive Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 23, 2023, Revvity Inc (

RVTY, Financial) witnessed a daily gain of 3.27%, driving its stock price to $130.87. With a market cap of $16.4 billion, this leader in the biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors appears to be modestly overvalued according to the GF Value, which stands at $116.07. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) amount to $7.68, and it boasts sales of $3.4 billion. But what does this mean for potential investors?

Revvity operates in two primary segments: diagnostics and discovery & analytical solutions. Its product and service offerings range from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software. Catering to a wide array of markets, including pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial, Revvity has established a strong presence in its industry. But how does this translate into its stock's intrinsic value?

GF Value and Stock Valuation

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus premised on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. At its current price of $130.87 per share, Revvity (

RVTY, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. This overvaluation suggests that the long-term return on Revvity's stock may be lower than its business growth.

1683243762068750336.png

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. A review of Revvity's financial strength, including its cash-to-debt ratio, reveals a fair score of 6 out of 10. However, its cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55 is lower than 65.83% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, signaling room for improvement.

1683243785653321728.png

Profitability Assessment

Revvity has proven its profitability over the past decade, with revenues of $3.4 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.68 in the last 12 months. Its operating margin of 17.11% outperforms 78.85% of companies in its industry, earning Revvity a strong profitability rank.

Growth Evaluation

The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Revvity stands at 0.4%, which is lower than 74.75% of companies in its industry. However, its EBITDA growth rate of 26.5% over the same period outperforms 68.23% of competitors, indicating profitable growth.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Revvity's return on invested capital (ROIC) of 3.58 to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 7.4 reveals that the company's ROIC is lower than its WACC. This suggests that it may not be creating sufficient value for shareholders.

1683243801897861120.png

Conclusion

Despite being modestly overvalued, Revvity's fair financial condition and strong profitability make it an interesting consideration for investors. Its growth ranks better than 68.23% of companies in its industry. To delve deeper into Revvity's financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.