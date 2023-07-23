Is Waters Corp (WAT) a Good Value Investment Pick?

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 23, 2023, Waters Corp (

WAT, Financial) exhibited a promising upward trend, marking a gain of 3.2% with a stock price of $288.72. This gain, coupled with a solid GF Value of $357.5, suggests that the company's stock is modestly undervalued. This Massachusetts-based company, with a market cap of $17 billion, is a prominent player in the medical diagnostics and research industry, specializing in the production of liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools.

Waters Corp (

WAT, Financial) has a rich history of serving a diverse clientele, including pharmaceutical companies (59% of sales in 2022), industrial clients (31% of sales), and academic/government institutions (10% of sales). This diversity has enabled Waters to generate a steady sales revenue of $3 billion, demonstrating its resilience and potential for growth.

Understanding the GF Value of Waters Corp (WAT, Financial)

The GF Value of Waters Corp, calculated at $357.5, is a unique valuation metric that combines historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, the stock is likely overvalued, predicting weak future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is considerably below the GF Value, the stock is potentially undervalued, promising higher future returns. In the case of Waters, the current stock price of $288.72 per share indicates that it is modestly undervalued.

Given this undervaluation, the long-term return of Waters' stock is likely to exceed its business growth. This is visually represented in the GF Value chart of Waters Corp, as shown below:

1683243937709424640.png

Link: Explore companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Waters Corp (WAT, Financial)

Before investing in a company, it is crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with weak financial health pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Key indicators of financial strength, such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage, can provide valuable insights. Waters Corp has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which falls short compared to 74.58% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. However, with an overall financial strength score of 6 out of 10, Waters Corp maintains fair financial health.

1683243960593547264.png

Profitability and Growth of Waters Corp (WAT, Financial)

Investing in profitable companies minimizes risk, particularly if the company consistently demonstrates profitability over the long term. Waters Corp, with 10 profitable years in the past decade, has shown strong Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.51 and an impressive operating margin of 28.73%, ranking better than 95.15% of companies in the same industry.

Growth is a vital factor in a company's valuation. Waters Corp's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 11.7%, outperforming 51.49% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.4%, slightly underperforming 50.52% of industry counterparts.

Evaluating Waters Corp's ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) with its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide a useful measure of profitability. Waters Corp's ROIC of 29.13 outpaces its WACC of 8.98, suggesting that the company is creating value for its shareholders.

1683243977064579072.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waters Corp (

WAT, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is robust. Despite growth that falls slightly short compared to some industry counterparts, Waters Corp presents a potentially rewarding investment opportunity. For a deeper understanding of Waters Corp's financial performance, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.