Is The AES Corp (AES) Modestly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2023, The AES Corp (

AES, Financial) recorded a 3.02% gain, with its stock price reaching $22.49. With a market cap of $15.1 billion, the company's GF Value stands at $25.88, suggesting that it's modestly undervalued. The AES Corp, a global power company, operates a diverse generation portfolio of over 32 gigawatts, including renewable energy, gas, coal, and oil. Serving 2.6 million customers through its six electric utilities, the company's sales reached $13 billion, despite a Loss Per Share of $-0.82.

Understanding the GF Value of The AES Corp (AES, Financial)

The AES (AES) stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to the GuruFocus Value calculation. The GF Value, which represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded, is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and estimates of future business performance. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it's overvalued and likely to deliver poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given The AES's current price and market cap, the stock seems modestly undervalued.

Because The AES is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1683243981070139392.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of The AES

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must research and review a company’s financial strength before purchasing shares. Two key indicators of financial strength are the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. The AES has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, ranking worse than 74.85% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. The overall financial strength of The AES is 3 out of 10, indicating that its financial strength is poor.

1683244005187387392.png

Profitability and Growth of The AES

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. The AES has been profitable 6 times over the past 10 years. With a revenue of $13 billion and a Loss Per Share of $-0.82 over the past twelve months, its operating margin is 18.47%, ranking better than 68.2% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of The AES at 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a key factor in the valuation of a company. Faster-growing companies create more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of The AES is 7.3%, ranking worse than 52.59% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -13.6%, ranking worse than 89.11% of companies in the same industry.

Comparing ROIC and WACC of The AES

Comparing a company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, The AES’s ROIC was 19.51, while its WACC came in at 7.19.

1683244021377400832.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, The AES Corp's (

AES, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, the company's profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 89.11% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. For more about The AES stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.