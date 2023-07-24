Is Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stock Modestly Overvalued? An In-Depth Analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 24, 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Co (

BDX, Financial) stock has experienced a significant daily gain of 7.12%, with a current price of $283.69. This global leader in medical surgical products, diagnostic instruments, and flow cytometry systems boasts a market cap of $80.6 billion and sales of $18.8 billion. However, the GuruFocus valuation method indicates that Becton, Dickinson and Co's stock might be modestly overvalued with a GF Value of $254.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Co, accounting for 24% of BD Interventional (formerly Bard business) revenue, has a considerable international presence, contributing 43% to the company's total business. With a long history of leadership in the medical devices and instruments industry, Becton, Dickinson and Co's financial metrics and GF Value require a closer examination.

GF Value of Becton, Dickinson and Co

The GF Value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, GuruFocus' adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, suggests that Becton, Dickinson and Co's stock may be modestly overvalued at the current price of $283.69 per share. This overvaluation might result in lower long-term returns than the company's business growth.

1683484793620135936.png

For potentially higher future returns at reduced risk, consider these companies.

Financial Strength and Profitability

Before investing, it's crucial to assess a company's financial strength. Becton, Dickinson and Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, which is lower than 92.46% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, indicates fair financial strength. The company has been profitable over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 13.16%, better than 71.2% of industry competitors.

1683484818425249792.png

Company Growth

The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Becton, Dickinson and Co is 1.4%, ranking lower than 67.08% of companies in the industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.2%, which also ranks lower than 61.69% of industry competitors. This slower growth rate can impact the company's valuation.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) provides insight into its profitability. Becton, Dickinson and Co's ROIC is 5, slightly lower than its WACC of 5.3.

1683484834829172736.png

Conclusion

Despite its strong profitability and fair financial condition, Becton, Dickinson and Co's stock appears to be modestly overvalued. Its slower growth rate compared to industry peers may impact future returns. For a more detailed analysis, you can explore Becton, Dickinson and Co's 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.