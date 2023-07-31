Becton, Dickinson and Co ( BDX, Financial), a leading player in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, is currently trading at $283.69 with a market capitalization of $79.92 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 7.12% today and an impressive 11.16% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score and what it implies about the company's future performance potential.

BDX's GF Score Analysis

BDX's GF Score stands at 83 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which is closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. It takes into account five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. A higher GF Score generally suggests higher returns, making BDX an attractive investment option.

Financial Strength Analysis

BDX's Financial Strength Rank is 5/10, indicating a moderate financial situation. This rank is determined by factors such as interest coverage (5.85), debt to revenue ratio (0.97), and Altman Z score (2.50). While the company's debt burden is manageable, there is room for improvement in its financial strength.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 8/10, suggesting a high level of profitability. This rank is based on factors such as Operating Margin (13.16%), Piotroski F-Score (6), and a consistent profitability record over the past 10 years. Despite a slight downtrend in the 5-year average operating margin (-4.70%), BDX's profitability remains robust.

Growth Rank Analysis

BDX's Growth Rank is 8/10, indicating strong revenue and profitability growth. This rank is determined by the 5-year revenue growth rate (3.20%), 3-year revenue growth rate (1.40%), and 5-year EBITDA growth rate (3.50%). The company's consistent growth underscores its strong business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 3/10, suggesting that the stock is currently overvalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and future business performance estimates. Investors should exercise caution when considering BDX due to its high valuation.

Momentum Rank Analysis

BDX's Momentum Rank is 8/10, indicating strong stock price performance. This rank is determined by the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, suggesting that BDX's stock price has been performing well recently.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, BDX's GF Score of 83 is lower than ResMed Inc ( RMD, Financial) with a GF Score of 96, Intuitive Surgical Inc ( ISRG, Financial) with a GF Score of 97, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc ( WST, Financial) with a GF Score of 95. This suggests that while BDX has good outperformance potential, its competitors may offer higher returns.

In conclusion, BDX's strong GF Score, robust profitability, and impressive growth make it an attractive investment option. However, its high valuation and moderate financial strength warrant caution. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making an investment decision.