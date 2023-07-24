As of July 24, 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Co ( BDX, Financial) experienced a gain of 6.27%, with its stock price reaching $281.45. This medical surgical products manufacturer, with a market cap of $79.9 billion and sales of $18.8 billion, is currently assessed as modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $254.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Co is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of medical surgical products, including needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also produces diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. With 43% of the company's business coming from international revenue, Becton, Dickinson and Co has established itself as a prominent player in the healthcare sector.

GF Value: A Unique Valuation Tool

The GF Value of Becton, Dickinson and Co, calculated at $254.35, suggests that the company's stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is an innovative tool that assesses a stock's intrinsic worth based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, as in the case of Becton, Dickinson and Co, the stock is considered overvalued, and its future returns may be lower than its business growth.

Financial Strength and Profitability

Investing in companies with strong financial health reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Becton, Dickinson and Co's financial strength is rated as fair with a score of 5 out of 10. Its cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11 is lower than 92.46% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, indicating the need for careful evaluation before investment.

Profitability is another critical factor to consider. Becton, Dickinson and Co has demonstrated consistent profitability over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 13.16%, which is better than 71.2% of companies in the industry. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stand at $5.33.

Growth Prospects and Value Creation

Growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. However, Becton, Dickinson and Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate lags behind 67.08% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.2%, ranking lower than 61.69% of companies in the industry, suggesting room for improvement.

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess profitability and value creation. Becton, Dickinson and Co's ROIC stands at 5, slightly lower than its WACC of 5.3, indicating a need for better capital efficiency.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Becton, Dickinson and Co's stock appears to be modestly overvalued, the company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than a majority of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To delve deeper into Becton, Dickinson and Co's financials, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.