Unveiling the Intrinsic Worth of Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX): An Insight into GF Value

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 24, 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Co (

BDX, Financial) experienced a gain of 6.27%, with its stock price reaching $281.45. This medical surgical products manufacturer, with a market cap of $79.9 billion and sales of $18.8 billion, is currently assessed as modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $254.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Co is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of medical surgical products, including needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also produces diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. With 43% of the company's business coming from international revenue, Becton, Dickinson and Co has established itself as a prominent player in the healthcare sector.

GF Value: A Unique Valuation Tool

The GF Value of Becton, Dickinson and Co, calculated at $254.35, suggests that the company's stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is an innovative tool that assesses a stock's intrinsic worth based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, as in the case of Becton, Dickinson and Co, the stock is considered overvalued, and its future returns may be lower than its business growth.

1683499807135498240.png

Financial Strength and Profitability

Investing in companies with strong financial health reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Becton, Dickinson and Co's financial strength is rated as fair with a score of 5 out of 10. Its cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11 is lower than 92.46% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, indicating the need for careful evaluation before investment.

Profitability is another critical factor to consider. Becton, Dickinson and Co has demonstrated consistent profitability over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 13.16%, which is better than 71.2% of companies in the industry. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stand at $5.33.

Growth Prospects and Value Creation

Growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. However, Becton, Dickinson and Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate lags behind 67.08% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.2%, ranking lower than 61.69% of companies in the industry, suggesting room for improvement.

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess profitability and value creation. Becton, Dickinson and Co's ROIC stands at 5, slightly lower than its WACC of 5.3, indicating a need for better capital efficiency.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Becton, Dickinson and Co's stock appears to be modestly overvalued, the company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than a majority of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To delve deeper into Becton, Dickinson and Co's financials, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.