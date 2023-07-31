Central Valley Community Bancorp ( CVCY, Financial) is a financial institution operating in the banking industry. As of July 24, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $16.03, with a market capitalization of $189.345 million. The stock has seen a gain of 4.12% today and a 9.00% increase over the past four weeks. This article will delve into the company's GF Score and its various components, providing a comprehensive analysis of its financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates five key aspects of a company's valuation: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being the highest rank. A higher GF Score generally indicates higher returns, making it a valuable tool for investors. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently holds a GF Score of 80, suggesting it is likely to have average performance.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength component of the GF Score measures a company's financial situation. It considers factors such as interest coverage, debt to revenue ratio, and the Altman Z score. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a Financial Strength Rank of 4/10, indicating a moderate level of financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood of maintaining it. It takes into account factors such as the Operating Margin, Piotroski F-Score, and the trend of the Operating Margin. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a Profitability Rank of 6/10, suggesting a relatively stable profitability status.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures a company's revenue and profitability growth. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a Growth Rank of 8/10, indicating a strong growth trajectory in recent years.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a GF Value Rank of 10/10, suggesting it is currently undervalued.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a Momentum Rank of 4/10, indicating a moderate level of momentum in its stock price.

Comparative Analysis

When compared to its competitors in the banking industry, Central Valley Community Bancorp holds a competitive edge with its GF Score of 80. Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc ( BRBS, Financial) has a GF Score of 47, Princeton Bancorp Inc ( BPRN, Financial) has a GF Score of 72, and ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc ( COFS, Financial) has a GF Score of 66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Central Valley Community Bancorp presents a promising investment opportunity based on its GF Score and its components. The company's strong growth, undervalued status, and competitive GF Score make it a compelling choice for investors. However, its moderate financial strength and momentum suggest that investors should also consider other factors and conduct further research before making investment decisions.