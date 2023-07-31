GF Score Analysis: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Founded in 1995, American Tower Corp (

AMT, Financial) is a leading independent owner, operator, and developer of multitenant communications real estate. The company's primary business includes leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to different providers. As of July 24, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $190.47, with a market cap of $88.77 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.02% today and a 2.62% increase over the past four weeks. AMT operates in the REITs industry, facing stiff competition from companies like Equinix Inc (EQIX, Financial), Crown Castle Inc (CCI, Financial), and Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR, Financial).

GF Score Analysis

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. AMT's GF Score stands at 88 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. This score suggests that AMT could generate higher returns than those with lower GF Scores. 1683552785443848192.png

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank measures how strong a company's financial situation is. AMT's Financial Strength Rank is 3 out of 10, indicating a relatively weak financial situation. The company's interest coverage is 2.54, and its debt to revenue ratio is 4.34. The Altman Z score is 1.11, which is below the safe zone of 2.99, suggesting potential financial distress.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank ranks how profitable a company is and how likely the company's business will stay that way. AMT's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 28.54%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, suggesting a stable financial situation.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures the growth of a company in terms of its revenue and profitability. AMT's Growth Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating strong growth in both revenue and profitability. This suggests that AMT has a high potential for future growth.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples along with an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance. AMT's GF Value Rank is 8 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. AMT's Momentum Rank is 4 out of 10, indicating that the stock's price momentum is relatively weak.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, AMT holds its ground. Equinix Inc (

EQIX, Financial) has a GF Score of 92, Crown Castle Inc (CCI, Financial) has a GF Score of 88, and Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR, Financial) has a GF Score of 79. This suggests that while AMT faces stiff competition, it has the potential to outperform its competitors.

In conclusion, while AMT's financial strength could be improved, its high profitability and growth ranks, along with a fair GF Value Rank, make it a potential candidate for investors seeking good outperformance potential.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.