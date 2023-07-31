Discover Financial Services (DFS): A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Discover Financial Services (

DFS, Financial), a prominent player in the Credit Services industry, is currently trading at $108.69 with a market capitalization of $27.17 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.41% today, despite a loss of 5.78% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into DFS's GF Score of 88 out of 100, which indicates good outperformance potential, according to GuruFocus's performance potential categories.

DFS's Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength rank measures a company's financial situation based on factors such as interest coverage, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z score. DFS's Financial Strength rank is 4 out of 10, indicating a moderate financial situation. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 1.37, suggesting a manageable debt burden. However, the lack of data for interest coverage and Altman Z score limits a comprehensive evaluation of DFS's financial strength.

Profitability Rank of DFS

The Profitability Rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood to remain profitable. DFS's Profitability Rank is 7 out of 10, indicating a relatively high level of profitability. The company has maintained consistent profitability over the past 10 years. However, the lack of data for operating margin and its 5-year trend limits a complete profitability analysis. DFS's Piotroski F-Score of 6 suggests a stable financial situation.

Growth Rank Analysis of DFS

The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of revenue and profitability. DFS's Growth Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong growth potential. The company has demonstrated a 5-year revenue growth rate of 11.40% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 10.20%. However, the lack of data for the 5-year EBITDA growth rate limits a comprehensive growth analysis.

DFS's GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. DFS's GF Value Rank is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is reasonably valued.

Momentum Rank of DFS

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. DFS's Momentum Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong momentum in the stock's performance.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the Credit Services industry, DFS's GF Score of 88 is higher than Capital One Financial Corp (

COF, Financial) with a GF Score of 87, Synchrony Financial (SYF, Financial) with a GF Score of 78, and Ally Financial Inc (ALLY, Financial) with a GF Score of 75. This suggests that DFS has a stronger performance potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DFS's high GF Score of 88, strong growth rank, and robust momentum rank suggest good outperformance potential. However, its moderate financial strength rank and the lack of data for certain parameters limit a comprehensive evaluation. Therefore, while DFS shows promising signs, investors should conduct further research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

1683553218799337472.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.