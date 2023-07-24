Is Tesla (TSLA) a Value Trap? An In-Depth Analysis of Its GF Value

2 hours ago
On July 24, 2023, Tesla Inc (

TSLA, Financial) saw a gain of 3.5%, with its stock price reaching $269.13. This places the company's market cap at a staggering $853 billion, with sales figures touching $94 billion. The GF Value, a unique valuation metric from GuruFocus, currently estimates Tesla's intrinsic worth at $448.91.

Founded in 2003, Tesla is a Palo Alto-based sustainable energy company striving to transition the world to electric mobility. It produces and sells solar panels, solar roofs, and batteries for energy generation and stationary storage. Its fleet includes luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, and it plans to introduce more affordable sedans, small SUVs, a light truck, a semi truck, and a sports car. In 2022, Tesla delivered over 1.3 million vehicles globally.

GF Value: A Closer Look

The GF Value of Tesla (

TSLA, Financial) suggests a possible value trap, urging investors to think twice. This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Tesla's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 9.9, outperforming 86.53% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. GuruFocus ranks Tesla's overall financial strength at 9 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Tesla has been profitable 3 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company reported a revenue of $94 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.53. Its operating margin is 13.49%, ranking better than 88.12% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry.

Growth

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Tesla's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 36.4%, outperforming 93.69% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 83.9%, surpassing 97.36% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. Tesla's ROIC is 24.72, while its WACC is 19.64, implying that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

Although Tesla (

TSLA, Financial) appears to be a possible value trap, its financial condition is strong, and its profitability is fair. Its growth outperforms 97.36% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about Tesla stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
