As of July 24, 2023, Halliburton Co ( HAL, Financial) stock reported a gain of 3.57% with a current price of $38.26. With a GF Value of $36.13, the stock appears to be fairly valued. This global leader in the oilfield services sector, boasting a market cap of $34.5 billion, is renowned for its superior expertise in numerous business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and more.

Assessing Halliburton Co's GF Value

The GF Value of Halliburton Co ( HAL, Financial) is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an internal adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates. This unique indicator suggests that the stock is fairly valued at its current price of $38.26 per share. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to align with the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of Halliburton Co

Investing in financially strong companies reduces the risk of capital loss. Halliburton Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.21, which is lower than 70.73% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Nevertheless, with a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10, Halliburton Co's financial health is considered fair.

Halliburton Co's Profitability

A profitable company is generally a safer investment. Halliburton Co, with an operating margin of 16.21%, has been profitable 5 out of the past 10 years. This performance is better than 61.57% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry, indicating fair profitability.

Growth and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC)

Growth is a crucial factor in company valuation. Halliburton Co's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is -4.4%, which ranks lower than 76.44% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 45.5%, outperforming 81.02% of its industry peers.

Comparing ROIC to WACC further evaluates a company’s profitability. Halliburton Co’s ROIC of 15.61 exceeds its WACC of 10.21, suggesting value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Halliburton Co ( HAL, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. It has fair financial health and profitability, with growth ranking better than 81.02% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. For more information about Halliburton Co stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

