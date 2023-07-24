Assessing the Fair Valuation of Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) through GF Value

As of July 24, 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Co (

BDX, Financial) saw a day's gain of 5.71%, with the stock price standing at $279.97. The company, which boasts a market cap of $79.5 billion, is considered fairly valued according to the GF Value, which is pegged at $254.35. With Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) at $5.33, the company continues to make strides in the medical surgical products industry.

Becton, Dickinson and Co is globally recognized as the leading manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, including needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also excels in producing diagnostic instruments and reagents, flow cytometry, and cell-imaging systems. Its BD Interventional segment, largely comprising the former Bard business, contributes 24% of the company's revenue. With international revenue accounting for 43% of its business, Becton, Dickinson and Co's global footprint is undeniable.

GF Value: Fair Valuation of Becton, Dickinson and Co

The GF Value of Becton, Dickinson and Co, a unique indicator of the stock's intrinsic worth, suggests that the stock is fairly valued. This conclusion is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance.

Given that Becton, Dickinson and Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1683605521472421888.png

Assessing the Financial Strength of Becton, Dickinson and Co

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of permanent loss. Becton, Dickinson and Co's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.11, which, although lower than 92.46% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, indicates fair financial strength with a rating of 5 out of 10.

1683605546818600960.png

Profitability and Growth of Becton, Dickinson and Co

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are less risky investments. Becton, Dickinson and Co, with a revenue of $18.8 billion and an EPS of $5.33, has been profitable 10 out of the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 13.16% ranks better than 71.2% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, indicating strong profitability.

However, the average annual revenue growth of Becton, Dickinson and Co is 1.4%, which ranks lower than 67.08% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 1.2%, ranking lower than 61.69% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC: A Measure of Profitability

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess profitability. For the past 12 months, Becton, Dickinson and Co’s ROIC is 5, and its WACC is 5.3.

1683605573234327552.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Becton, Dickinson and Co (

BDX, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than 61.69% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Becton, Dickinson and Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

