Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR): A Modestly Undervalued Gem in the Semiconductor Industry

GF Value highlight

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Stock analysis of MPWR
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2023, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (

MPWR, Financial) reported a 3.96% gain, with the stock price reaching $554.35. With a market cap of $26.3 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.65, Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) is a key player in the semiconductor industry. According to the GF Value, a unique measure of intrinsic value, the company's stock appears to be modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $679.38.

Monolithic Power Systems specializes in analog and mixed-signal chipmaking, providing power management solutions aimed at reducing total energy consumption in end systems. Serving a diverse range of markets, including computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer sectors, the company operates on a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to leverage its proprietary BCD process technology.

GF Value: A Closer Look at Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR, Financial)

The GF Value offers an estimation of a stock's fair value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Currently, Monolithic Power Systems' stock appears modestly undervalued, indicating a higher potential for long-term returns than its business growth.

1683862920347254784.png

These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength: A Pillar of Monolithic Power Systems

Investors must carefully review a company's financial strength to avoid permanent capital loss. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage offer valuable insights into a company's financial health. Monolithic Power Systems does not have any long-term debt, ranking the company's cash-to-debt ratio above 99.9% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The company's overall financial strength is 10 out of 10, indicating a robust financial position.

1683862939670413312.png

Profitability: A Strong Suit of Monolithic Power Systems

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over a long term. Monolithic Power Systems has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. With revenues of $1.9 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.65 in the past 12 months, and an operating margin of 30.06% that surpasses 92.52% of companies in the Semiconductors industry, the company's profitability is robust.

Growth: The Driving Force of Monolithic Power Systems

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Monolithic Power Systems' 3-year average annual revenue growth is 39.3%, ranking it above 91.01% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 65.3%, outperforming 87.91% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC: A Comparative Analysis

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) offers another method of determining profitability. Monolithic Power Systems' ROIC for the past 12 months is 47.81, and its cost of capital is 10.29, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1683862957055803392.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Monolithic Power Systems (

MPWR, Financial) appears modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth outperforms 87.91% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Monolithic Power Systems stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.