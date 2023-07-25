On July 25, 2023, Monolithic Power Systems Inc ( MPWR, Financial) reported a 3.96% gain, with the stock price reaching $554.35. With a market cap of $26.3 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.65, Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) is a key player in the semiconductor industry. According to the GF Value, a unique measure of intrinsic value, the company's stock appears to be modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $679.38.

Monolithic Power Systems specializes in analog and mixed-signal chipmaking, providing power management solutions aimed at reducing total energy consumption in end systems. Serving a diverse range of markets, including computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer sectors, the company operates on a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to leverage its proprietary BCD process technology.

GF Value: A Closer Look at Monolithic Power Systems ( MPWR , Financial)

The GF Value offers an estimation of a stock's fair value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Currently, Monolithic Power Systems' stock appears modestly undervalued, indicating a higher potential for long-term returns than its business growth.

Financial Strength: A Pillar of Monolithic Power Systems

Investors must carefully review a company's financial strength to avoid permanent capital loss. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage offer valuable insights into a company's financial health. Monolithic Power Systems does not have any long-term debt, ranking the company's cash-to-debt ratio above 99.9% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The company's overall financial strength is 10 out of 10, indicating a robust financial position.

Profitability: A Strong Suit of Monolithic Power Systems

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over a long term. Monolithic Power Systems has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. With revenues of $1.9 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.65 in the past 12 months, and an operating margin of 30.06% that surpasses 92.52% of companies in the Semiconductors industry, the company's profitability is robust.

Growth: The Driving Force of Monolithic Power Systems

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Monolithic Power Systems' 3-year average annual revenue growth is 39.3%, ranking it above 91.01% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 65.3%, outperforming 87.91% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC: A Comparative Analysis

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) offers another method of determining profitability. Monolithic Power Systems' ROIC for the past 12 months is 47.81, and its cost of capital is 10.29, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Monolithic Power Systems ( MPWR, Financial) appears modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth outperforms 87.91% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Monolithic Power Systems stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

