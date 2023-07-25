As of July 25, 2023, LyondellBasell Industries NV ( LYB, Financial) has seen a positive change in its stock price, with a gain of 3.93%. The company's shares are currently priced at $94.38, with a market cap of $30.7 billion. According to the GF Value, a unique indicator of intrinsic stock worth, LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) is modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $106.35.

LyondellBasell Industries NV, a global leader in petrochemical production, operates across the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is renowned as the world's largest producer of polypropylene and a major producer of polyethylene and propylene oxide. Its chemicals are integral to various consumer and industrial end products, with over half of its production stemming from its North American operations.

GF Value: An Estimate of Fair Value

The GF Value is an estimation of the fair value at which a stock should ideally be traded. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given LyondellBasell Industries NV's current price and market cap, the stock is believed to be modestly undervalued.

Financial Strength and Profitability

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which is worse than 85.87% of companies in the Chemicals industry. However, its overall financial strength is ranked 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability is another critical factor to consider. LyondellBasell Industries NV has been profitable in 10 of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $47.5 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.24. Its operating margin of 9.41% ranks better than 59.92% of companies in the Chemicals industry.

Growth and Value Creation

Growth is a significant factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of LyondellBasell Industries NV is 16.1%, which ranks better than 69.3% of companies in the Chemicals industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 6.1%, which ranks worse than 58.28% of companies in the industry.

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, LyondellBasell Industries NV's ROIC was 12.6, while its WACC was 5.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of LyondellBasell Industries NV ( LYB, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 58.28% of companies in the Chemicals industry. For more information about LyondellBasell Industries NV's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

