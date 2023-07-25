On July 25, 2023, Steel Dynamics Inc ( STLD, Financial) reported a gain of 3.63%, with its stock price reaching $105.68. The company, boasting a market cap of $17.9 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $17.15, appears to be fairly valued according to the GF Value, which stands at $100.65. This valuation is derived from a proprietary model by GuruFocus, combining historical multiples, company growth adjustments, and future business performance estimates.

Steel Dynamics, a key player in the steel industry, operates scrap-based steel minimills with an impressive annual steel production capacity of around 16 million tons. The company's operations are divided into three segments: steel operations, metals recycling operations, and steel fabrication operations, with the majority of its revenue generated from the steel operations segment.

GF Value and Valuation

The GF Value of Steel Dynamics ( STLD, Financial), currently at $100.65, suggests that the stock is fairly valued. This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. When the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may imply overvaluation and potential poor future returns. However, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock could be undervalued, indicating high future returns. With its current price of $105.68 per share and a market cap of $17.9 billion, Steel Dynamics seems to be fairly valued.

Given that Steel Dynamics is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength can minimize the risk of permanent capital loss. Steel Dynamics, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.68, ranks better than 63.92% of companies in the Steel industry, indicating a strong balance sheet. This ratio, along with the interest coverage, provides a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength.

Profitability

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Steel Dynamics, with an operating margin of 18.96%, ranks better than 91.02% of companies in the Steel industry. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $20.5 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $17.15, indicating strong profitability.

Growth

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. Steel Dynamics has shown promising growth, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 36.5%, ranking better than 91.88% of companies in the Steel industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 70.6%, which ranks better than 89.68% of companies in the Steel industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) with the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Steel Dynamics' ROIC for the past 12 months is 29.54, while its WACC is 11.26. When the ROIC exceeds the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Steel Dynamics ( STLD, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company exhibits strong financial health, impressive profitability, and robust growth, outperforming 89.68% of companies in the Steel industry. For a more in-depth understanding of Steel Dynamics' stock, you can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

