ON Semiconductor Corp (

ON, Financial) is a leading player in the semiconductor industry, with a market capitalization of $43.82 billion. As of July 25, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $101.48, marking a gain of 3.87% for the day and a significant increase of 15.77% over the past four weeks. This article will delve into the company's GF Score and its implications for potential performance.

GF Score Analysis

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which uses five aspects of valuation. The GF Score for ON Semiconductor Corp is 83 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. This score suggests that the company's stock is likely to generate higher returns than those with lower GF Scores. The GF Score takes into account the company's Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. 1683869880601804800.png

Financial Strength Analysis

ON Semiconductor Corp's Financial Strength Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating a strong financial situation. The company's high interest coverage of 27.55 and low debt to revenue ratio of 0.42 contribute to this high rank. Additionally, the company's Altman Z score of 6.54 suggests a low probability of financial distress.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability and business stability. This is supported by an impressive operating margin of 32.93%, a Piotroski F-Score of 7, and a consistent profitability trend over the past 10 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

ON Semiconductor Corp's Growth Rank is 9 out of 10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 6.20%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 11.90%. Furthermore, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 16.30%, indicating robust growth in its business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 1 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is currently overvalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

ON Semiconductor Corp's Momentum Rank is 6 out of 10, indicating a moderate stock price momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the semiconductor industry, ON Semiconductor Corp holds a competitive position. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (

GFS, Financial) has a GF Score of 21, while Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP, Financial) and NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI, Financial) have GF Scores of 96 and 92, respectively. This comparison suggests that ON Semiconductor Corp is well-positioned in terms of its GF Score.

In conclusion, ON Semiconductor Corp's high GF Score, strong financial strength, high profitability, and robust growth make it a compelling choice for investors. However, its low GF Value Rank suggests that the stock may be overvalued at its current price.

