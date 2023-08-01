NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI): A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

As a leading player in the Semiconductors industry, NXP Semiconductors NV (

NXPI, Financial) has been making waves in the stock market. As of July 25, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $220.25, with a market cap of $57.21 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 4.44% today and a significant increase of 17.12% over the past four weeks. This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of NXP Semiconductors' GF Score and its various components, offering valuable insights for potential investors.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five key aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. These aspects include Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being the highest rank. Stocks with higher GF Scores generally generate higher returns than those with lower GF Scores.

1683869871361753088.png

NXP Semiconductors' GF Score Analysis

NXP Semiconductors boasts a GF Score of 92 out of 100, placing it in the highest outperformance potential category. This suggests that the company has a strong potential to generate higher returns compared to other stocks. When compared to its competitors in the Semiconductors industry, NXP Semiconductors outperforms Marvell Technology Inc (

MRVL, Financial) with a GF Score of 85 but falls slightly short of Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP, Financial) with a GF Score of 96. However, it significantly outperforms GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS, Financial) which has a GF Score of 21.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength component of the GF Score measures the robustness of a company's financial situation. NXP Semiconductors has a Financial Strength Rank of 6 out of 10. This is based on its interest coverage of 8.64, a debt to revenue ratio of 0.85, and an Altman Z score of 3.15. These figures suggest that the company has a moderate level of financial strength.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank of NXP Semiconductors is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability. This is based on its Operating Margin of 28.42%, a Piotroski F-Score of 8, and a consistent profitability over the past 10 years. The company's high profitability rank suggests a strong likelihood of maintaining its profitability in the future.

Growth Rank Analysis

NXP Semiconductors' Growth Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. This is based on its 5-year revenue growth rate of 12.50% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 17.20%. The company's high growth rank suggests a strong potential for future growth.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 5 out of 10, indicating a moderate valuation. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

NXP Semiconductors' Momentum Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating strong momentum based on the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. This suggests that the company's stock price has a strong upward trend.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NXP Semiconductors NV (

NXPI, Financial) presents a compelling investment opportunity based on its high GF Score and its strong performance in terms of financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
