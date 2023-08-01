GF Score Analysis: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (

SHW, Financial) is a leading player in the Chemicals industry, with a market capitalization of $72.04 billion. As of July 25, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $279.36, marking a 4.23% gain for the day and a 13.48% increase over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score and its implications for the company's future performance.

Understanding Sherwin-Williams Co's GF Score

Sherwin-Williams Co boasts a GF Score of 94/100, placing it in the highest outperformance potential category. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which evaluates a company's valuation across five key aspects. A higher GF Score generally indicates higher returns, making Sherwin-Williams Co an attractive investment option. 1683869919910821888.png

Financial Strength Analysis

The company's Financial Strength rank stands at 4/10. This metric evaluates a company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Sherwin-Williams Co's interest coverage of 7.65 and a debt to revenue ratio of 0.58 indicate a manageable debt burden. Its Altman Z-Score of 3.73 further underscores its financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

With a Profitability Rank of 10/10, Sherwin-Williams Co demonstrates strong profitability. The company's operating margin stands at 13.94%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 7. The 5-year average trend of the operating margin is 4.90%, indicating consistent profitability over the past decade.

Growth Rank Analysis

Sherwin-Williams Co's Growth Rank is 10/10, reflecting robust revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 8.90%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 9.80%. Its 5-year EBITDA growth rate stands at 12.30%, indicating a strong growth trajectory.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 6/10, suggesting a fair valuation. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric that considers historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Sherwin-Williams Co's Momentum Rank is 8/10, indicating strong stock price performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the stock's price performance over the past 12 months.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Chemicals industry, Sherwin-Williams Co holds a competitive edge. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (

APD, Financial) has a GF Score of 89, Ecolab Inc (ECL, Financial) has a GF Score of 81, and PPG Industries Inc (PPG, Financial) has a GF Score of 83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sherwin-Williams Co's high GF Score of 94/100, coupled with its strong financial strength, profitability, growth, and momentum ranks, make it a promising investment. The company's fair valuation and competitive edge further enhance its attractiveness. However, investors should always consider their individual risk tolerance and investment goals before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
