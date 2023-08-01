GF Score Analysis: A Deep Dive into MSCI Inc's Performance

MSCI, Financial), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, operates within the Capital Markets industry. As of July 25, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $538.79, with a market capitalization of $43.14 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 7.17% today and a significant increase of 15.47% over the past four weeks. MSCI Inc's impressive performance is reflected in its high GF Score of 96 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential.

Financial Strength Analysis of MSCI Inc

The Financial Strength of a company is a crucial aspect of the GF Score, measuring the robustness of a company's financial situation. MSCI Inc's Financial Strength Rank stands at 5 out of 10. This score is influenced by its interest coverage of 6.97, indicating the company's ability to cover its interest expenses. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 2.04, suggesting a moderate level of debt burden. Furthermore, the Altman Z-Score, a measure of bankruptcy risk, is 6.46, indicating financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis of MSCI Inc

The Profitability Rank is a measure of a company's profitability and its likelihood to remain profitable. MSCI Inc boasts a perfect Profitability Rank of 10 out of 10. This is due to its high operating margin of 54.07%, a Piotroski F-Score of 7 indicating a healthy financial situation, and a consistent profitability trend over the past 10 years. The company's predictability rank of 5 further enhances its profitability score.

Growth Rank Analysis of MSCI Inc

The Growth Rank measures a company's revenue and profitability growth. MSCI Inc's Growth Rank is 10 out of 10, reflecting strong growth in recent years. This is evidenced by its 5-year revenue growth rate of 14.80%, 3-year revenue growth rate of 15.00%, and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 16.90%.

GF Value Rank Analysis of MSCI Inc

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. MSCI Inc's GF Value Rank is 7 out of 10, indicating a fair valuation of the company's stock.

Momentum Rank Analysis of MSCI Inc

The Momentum Rank is a measure of a stock's price performance. MSCI Inc's Momentum Rank is 8 out of 10, reflecting strong price performance in recent periods.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors within the same industry, MSCI Inc holds its ground with a high GF Score. Nasdaq Inc (

NDAQ, Financial) has a GF Score of 86, FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS, Financial) matches MSCI Inc with a GF Score of 96, while Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial) lags behind with a GF Score of 22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MSCI Inc's overall performance, as reflected by its GF Score and ranks, is impressive. The company's strong financial strength, profitability, growth, fair valuation, and momentum suggest a promising future for its stock. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

