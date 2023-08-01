Monolithic Power Systems Inc ( MPWR, Financial), a leading player in the Semiconductors industry, is currently trading at $556.21, marking a 4.31% gain today. Over the past four weeks, the stock has seen a 10.07% increase. With a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, MPWR has a remarkable GF Score of 100/100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which is closely correlated with the long-term performances of stocks.

Financial Strength Analysis

MPWR boasts a Financial Strength Rank of 10/10, reflecting a robust financial situation. The company's debt burden, as measured by its interest coverage, is exceptionally high at 10000.00. Furthermore, its debt to revenue ratio is 0.00, indicating no debt burden. The company's Altman Z score of 36.55 further underscores its financial strength.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is also at the maximum of 10/10. MPWR's operating margin stands at 30.06%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 7, indicating a healthy financial situation. The five-year average trend of the Operating Margin is 10.20%, suggesting a consistent uptrend in profitability. The company has also demonstrated consistent profitability over the past ten years, with a Predictability Rank of 4.

Growth Rank Analysis

MPWR's Growth Rank is 10/10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 27.20%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 39.30%. Additionally, its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 37.70%, indicating robust growth in the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 9/10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

MPWR's Momentum Rank is 9/10, reflecting strong price performance. The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, suggesting that the stock has strong momentum.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its competitors in the Semiconductors industry, MPWR stands out with its high GF Score. Skyworks Solutions Inc ( SWKS, Financial) has a GF Score of 95, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc ( GFS, Financial) has a GF Score of 21, and Lattice Semiconductor Corp ( LSCC, Financial) has a GF Score of 84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monolithic Power Systems Inc ( MPWR, Financial) demonstrates strong financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum, as reflected in its GF Score of 100/100. This suggests that the stock has the highest outperformance potential, making it an attractive investment option for potential investors.