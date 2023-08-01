GF Score Analysis: A Deep Dive into Icon PLC (ICLR)

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Icon PLC (

ICLR, Financial) is a global provider of outsourced development and commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company operates within the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. As of July 25, 2023, Icon PLC's stock price stands at $251, with a market capitalization of $20.56 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.45% today and an impressive 11.20% over the past four weeks.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank. The five key aspects considered in the GF Score are Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. Each of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks.

1683870383414968320.png

Icon PLC's GF Score Analysis

Icon PLC boasts a high GF Score of 95 out of 100, indicating its highest outperformance potential. This score places Icon PLC in the top tier of stocks in terms of future performance potential. When compared to its competitors in the same industry, Icon PLC outperforms Exact Sciences Corp (GF Score: 70), Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (GF Score: 93), and Quest Diagnostics Inc (GF Score: 87).

Financial Strength Analysis of Icon PLC

The Financial Strength rank measures how strong a company's financial situation is. Icon PLC's Financial Strength rank is 5 out of 10. This score is based on its interest coverage of 3.65, a debt to revenue ratio of 0.59, and an Altman Z score of 2.19. These figures suggest that Icon PLC has a moderate level of financial strength.

Profitability Rank Analysis of Icon PLC

The Profitability Rank ranks how profitable a company is and how likely the company's business will stay that way. Icon PLC's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability. This is based on its Operating Margin of 11.73%, a Piotroski F-Score of 7, and a consistency of profitability for the past 10 years.

Growth Rank Analysis of Icon PLC

The Growth Rank measures the growth of a company in terms of its revenue and profitability. Icon PLC's Growth Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating strong growth potential. This is based on its 5-year revenue growth rate of 22.10%, and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 22.00%.

GF Value Rank Analysis of Icon PLC

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples along with an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance. Icon PLC's GF Value Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating that the stock is undervalued.

Momentum Rank Analysis of Icon PLC

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. Icon PLC's Momentum Rank is 8 out of 10, suggesting that the stock has strong momentum.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Icon PLC presents a compelling investment opportunity based on its high GF Score and its components. The company's strong profitability, growth potential, and momentum, coupled with its undervaluation and moderate financial strength, make it a promising pick for value investors. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider the company's overall financial health and market conditions before making an investment decision.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.