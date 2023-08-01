GF Score Analysis: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Builders FirstSource Inc (

BLDR, Financial) is a leading company in the construction industry. As of July 25, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $142.35, with a market cap of $18.29 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 2.97% today and an impressive 11.16% over the past four weeks. According to the GF Score, Builders FirstSource has a score of 81 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. This article will delve into the components of the GF Score and provide a comprehensive analysis of the company's financial strength, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum ranks.

1683870497487454208.png

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank of Builders FirstSource is 6 out of 10. This rank measures the company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. The company's interest coverage is 16.94, indicating a strong ability to cover its interest expenses. Its debt to revenue ratio is 0.18, suggesting a manageable level of debt. The Altman Z-Score is 5.11, indicating a low risk of bankruptcy.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank of Builders FirstSource is 8 out of 10. This rank is based on the company's operating margin, Piotroski F-Score, trend of the operating margin, consistency of profitability, and predictability rank. The company's operating margin is 16.12%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a healthy financial situation. The company has shown consistent profitability over the past 8 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank of Builders FirstSource is a perfect 10 out of 10. This rank measures the company's growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 16.90%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 30.70%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 51.40%, indicating strong growth in the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank of Builders FirstSource is 1 out of 10. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance. The low GF Value Rank suggests that the stock may be overvalued at its current price.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank of Builders FirstSource is 6 out of 10. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. The company's momentum rank suggests a moderate level of price momentum.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its competitors in the same industry, Builders FirstSource holds its ground. Masco Corp (

MAS, Financial) has a GF Score of 90, Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL, Financial) has a GF Score of 91, and Owens-Corning Inc (OC, Financial) has a GF Score of 87. Despite the intense competition, Builders FirstSource's GF Score of 81 indicates that it has good outperformance potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Builders FirstSource Inc (

BLDR, Financial) shows strong financial strength, high profitability, and excellent growth. However, its GF Value Rank suggests that the stock may be overvalued at its current price. The company's GF Score of 81 indicates good outperformance potential, making it a promising choice for value investors. However, investors should also consider the company's valuation and momentum ranks when making investment decisions.

