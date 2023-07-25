As of July 25, 2023, Archer-Daniels Midland Co ( ADM, Financial) has seen a gain of 3.46% in its stock price, reaching $85.99. With a market cap of $46.8 billion, the company boasts Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.97. According to the GF Value estimate, the stock is fairly valued at $88.15.

Archer-Daniels Midland Co is a global leader in processing oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. The company also operates a nutrition business that caters to both human and animal ingredients and is a significant producer of corn-based sweeteners, starches, and ethanol. With a vast network of logistical assets, Archer-Daniels Midland Co efficiently stores and transports crops worldwide.

GF Value: An Estimation of Fair Value

The GF Value of Archer-Daniels Midland Co, calculated based on historical trading multiples, past performance, and future business performance estimates, suggests that the stock is fairly valued. This implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to align with the rate of its business growth.

Here are companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength and Profitability

It's crucial to assess a company's financial strength before investing. Archer-Daniels Midland Co's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.08, which is lower than 81.63% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This indicates fair financial strength. The company has consistently been profitable over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 4.26%. This profitability ranks Archer-Daniels Midland Co 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth and Value Creation

Archer-Daniels Midland Co has shown impressive growth, with an average annual revenue growth of 16.4%. This ranks better than 77.03% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The company's 3-year average EBITDA growth is 30.8%, which is better than 80.16% of companies in the industry. Additionally, the company's return on invested capital (ROIC) of 7.08 is higher than its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 6.96, indicating value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

Archer-Daniels Midland Co ( ADM, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 80.16% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. To learn more about Archer-Daniels Midland Co stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.