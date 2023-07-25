Assessing the Fair Valuation of Zoetis Inc (ZTS) with GuruFocus GF Value

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 25, 2023, Zoetis Inc (

ZTS, Financial) is witnessing a gain of 3.01%, with its stock price standing at $191.16. The company, with a market cap of $88.3 billion and sales of $8.1 billion, is estimated to be fairly valued, according to the GuruFocus GF Value of $205.36. This valuation is based on critical factors such as historical trading multiples, past performance, and future business growth estimates.

Zoetis, formerly Pfizer's animal health unit, is a leading player in the animal health industry. The company's diverse portfolio includes anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, and other health products for animals. With its revenue almost equally divided between production animals and companion animals, Zoetis has managed to secure the largest market share in the industry.

Understanding the GF Value of Zoetis (ZTS, Financial)

The GF Value, a unique valuation tool by GuruFocus, estimates the fair value of a stock by considering historical trading multiples, past business growth, and future performance estimates. As per this measure, if a stock is trading significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and may offer poor future returns. Conversely, a stock trading significantly below the GF Value Line is likely to provide higher future returns. Currently, Zoetis (ZTS) is fairly valued, indicating that its long-term returns may align with its business growth rate.

1683907505333207040.png

Link: Explore companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Zoetis

Investing in companies with robust financial strength can help avoid permanent capital loss. Zoetis's financial strength can be gauged by its cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which ranks lower than 68.99% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. This suggests a fair balance sheet for Zoetis, earning it a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 6 out of 10.

1683907525247762432.png

Profitability of Zoetis

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are safer investments. Zoetis has been profitable for the past 10 years, with a revenue of $8.1 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.43 in the last twelve months. With its operating margin of 35.42%, Zoetis ranks better than 96.81% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry, demonstrating strong profitability.

Growth Prospects of Zoetis

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Zoetis's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 9.8%, outperforming 62.79% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12%, surpassing 54.37% of industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Zoetis's ROIC of 22.93 outpaces its WACC of 8.45, indicating value creation for shareholders.

1683907542297608192.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Zoetis Inc (

ZTS, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company exhibits fair financial condition, strong profitability, and commendable growth compared to its industry peers. To delve deeper into Zoetis's financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.