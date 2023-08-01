NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA, Financial), a leading player in the semiconductors industry, is currently trading at $458.51 with a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion. The company's stock has seen a gain of 2.78% today and an 8.29% increase over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into NVIDIA's GF Score and its individual components to provide a comprehensive analysis of the company's performance and potential.

Understanding NVIDIA's GF Score

NVIDIA's GF Score stands at 82 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which uses five aspects of valuation and has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. A higher GF Score generally signifies higher returns. When compared to its competitors, NVIDIA's GF Score is slightly lower than Broadcom Inc ( AVGO, Financial) with a GF Score of 83, Advanced Micro Devices Inc ( AMD, Financial) with a GF Score of 93, and Texas Instruments Inc ( TXN, Financial) with a GF Score of 94.

Financial Strength Analysis

NVIDIA's Financial Strength Rank is 7 out of 10, indicating a strong financial situation. This rank is based on factors such as interest coverage (17.29), debt to revenue ratio (0.47), and Altman Z score (34.96). These figures suggest that NVIDIA is well-positioned to manage its debt burden and maintain its financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating high profitability and consistency. This rank is based on factors such as Operating Margin (17.37%), Piotroski F-Score (5), and a consistent profitability record over the past 10 years. This suggests that NVIDIA has a strong track record of profitability, which is a positive sign for potential investors.

Growth Rank Analysis

NVIDIA's Growth Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating strong revenue and profitability growth. This rank is based on the 5-year revenue growth rate (25.70%), 3-year revenue growth rate (34.50%), and 5-year EBITDA growth rate (19.40%). These figures suggest that NVIDIA has been successful in expanding its business operations and improving its profitability over the years.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 1 out of 10, reflected by its significantly-high price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.61. This suggests that NVIDIA's stock may be overvalued at its current price, which could be a potential concern for value investors.

Momentum Rank Analysis

NVIDIA's Momentum Rank is 3 out of 10, indicating a relatively low momentum ratio. This suggests that the company's stock price performance may not have a strong upward trend in the near term.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NVIDIA's overall performance, as indicated by its GF Score and individual ranks, is quite impressive. The company has demonstrated strong financial strength, high profitability, and robust growth. However, its poor GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank suggest that the stock may be overvalued and lack strong upward momentum. Therefore, potential investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.