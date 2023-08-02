Alphabet (GOOGL): A Modestly Undervalued Tech Giant?

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 5.81% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of $4.49, Alphabet Inc (

GOOGL, Financial) seems to be attracting attention in the stock market. The question is, is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a valuation analysis of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) to answer this question. Read on for an in-depth exploration of the company's value, performance, and prospects.

Company Overview

Alphabet Inc (

GOOGL, Financial), a holding company, is predominantly recognized for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Google. This internet media giant generates 99% of Alphabet's revenue, with over 85% derived from online ads. Other revenue sources include sales from Google Play, YouTube, cloud service fees, and hardware products like Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart home products. Alphabet's 'moonshot investments' in its 'other bets' segment are focused on technology that enhances health, provides faster internet access, and enables self-driving cars, among others.

1684224664513019904.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive method used to determine a stock's intrinsic value. It is computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

Alphabet (

GOOGL, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to the GuruFocus Value calculation. Currently priced at $129.31 per share with a market cap of $1.6 trillion, Alphabet's stock shows potential for higher long-term returns given its relative undervaluation.

1684224591406301184.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to avoid the high risk of permanent capital loss. Alphabet's cash-to-debt ratio of 3.95 ranks below 56.54% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. However, its overall financial strength is strong, scoring a 9 out of 10.

1684224617935273984.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies like Alphabet, which has remained profitable for ten years, carries less risk. With revenues of $284.6 billion and an EPS of $4.49 in the past 12 months, Alphabet's operating margin of 25.35% outperforms 86.8% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. Additionally, Alphabet's 3-year average revenue growth rate surpasses 73.99% of companies in the industry, and its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 21.8% ranks better than 63.08% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Alphabet's ROIC of 27.36% significantly exceeds its WACC of 10.61%, indicating that the company is creating value for its shareholders.

1684224640324468736.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphabet (

GOOGL, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's strong financial condition and profitability, coupled with its growth that outperforms 63.08% of companies in the Interactive Media industry, make it an attractive prospect for investors. For more in-depth information about Alphabet, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider checking out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.